MANHATTAN — After scoring the first eight points of the contest Friday night, while holding Manhattan scoreless for more than five minutes, it appeared Manhattan Christian might break the game open early.
The Eagles led by 11 after the first quarter and then stretched the lead to 15 early in the second following a 3 by Ava Bellach. But Manhattan fought its way back into the contest before fading late in the game.
Bellach finished with a game-high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in leading the Eagles to a 45-33 non-conference victory.
“Manhattan played hard, and they kept coming at us,” Manhattan Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “They made some adjustments against our zone, and we had to adjust a little bit to that.”
After Ava Bellach drilled her second 3 to give the Eagles an 18-3 lead, Manhattan got back into the game with an 12-2 run featuring a pair of 3-pointers by Camdyn Holgate and another from Haley Halvorsen.
Coach Bellach felt his team began to show some fatigue in the second quarter following the hot start.
“It was our fifth game in eight days,” he noted. “Try not to use that as a fall back, but I definitely think it may have affected our legs a little bit. But I was proud of them. It was what we did in Three Forks and we did it again tonight in a lot of ways.”
The Eagles held Three Forks scoreless in the first quarter of another non-conference victory the previous week en route to a 30-point win.
Ava Bellach drilled a 3 just before the first half buzzer to give the Eagles a 23-15 lead at halftime and then added another in the third quarter to make it 28-20. Manhattan was unable to get closer than six the rest of the way but kept things within reach until midway through the final frame.
“Give credit to Manhattan Christian,” Tigers head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “Their length bothered us. We couldn't get anything going offensively all night. We talked about attacking their zone both with the pass and the dribble-drive, but their length didn't allow us to.”
Manhattan outrebounded the Eagles 36-35, but Manhattan Christian’s height (four players over 6-foot) altered shots and led to six blocked shots.
Still, coach Bellach is seeking a full four quarters of play from his team.
“We just got to keep working to not have those lapses in intensity,” he said. “Got to stick with it a little bit longer on each play and I think if we do that we have a good chance (to be successful).”
Grace Aamot and Miranda Wyatt each finished with 10 points and combined for 13 rebounds for the Eagles. Aamot also dished out seven assists.
Holgate finished with nine points, while Gracie Millimen added seven for the Tigers.
Manhattan bounced back Saturday with a 42-29 District 5B victory against Jefferson. The Tigers led 15-13 at halftime and then outscored Jefferson 27-16 in the second half.
Miah Fenno led Manhattan with 11 points — she was 8 of 13 from the line — and Millimen had 10.
Thursday, Manhattan Christian notched a 61-24 District 12C victory against Lima. Ava Bellach scored a game-high 17 points, while Wyatt had 14.
Following a busy stretch of games, coach Bellach is looking forward to some rest before his team wraps up the final three weeks of the regular season.
“We got to get our legs back underneath us,” he said. “Like I said, five games in eight days. Got to get some more practice time. Now we just have five (games) left until tournaments.”
Manhattan Christian (12-1, 5-1 District 12C) travels to Lone Peak Thursday, while Manhattan (8-3, 5-1 District 5B) hosts Townsend.
Manhattan Christian 61, Lima 24
Lima 4 7 0 13 - 24
Christian 25 23 11 2 - 61
LIMA - Taryn Martinell 4 3-4 13, Mauri Mickelsen 0 0-0 0, Maymi Mickelsen 1 0-0 2, Charity Hildreth 3 0-1 7, Macaila Hales 0 0-0 0, Mylei Mickelsen 0 0-0 0, Kyrah Haws 0 0-0 0, Moli Miner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 3-5 24.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (11-1) - Sam Veltkamp 3 0-2 6, Hadley Bradford 0 0-0 0, Brook Leep 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Hofman 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 4 0-0 8, Katelyn Van Kirk 2 0-0 4, Ava Bellach 7 2-2 17, Grace Aamot 3 0-0 6, Miranda Wyatt 5 4-6 14, Karissa Van Kirk 2 0-0 4, Eliza Kimm 0 0-0 0, Addie Venema 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 6-10 61.
3-point goals: Lima 3 (Martinell 2, Hildreth 1), MC 1 (Bellach 1).
Manhattan Christian 45, Manhattan 33
Christian 14 9 12 10 - 45
Manhattan 3 12 11 7 - 33
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-1) - Sam Veltkamp 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 3 0-0 7, Katelyn Van Kirk 1 0-0 2, Ava Bellach 6 0-0 16, Grace Aamot 4 2-2 10, Miranda Wyatt 4 2-4 10. Totals: 18 4-6 45.
MANHATTAN (7-3) - Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Camdyn Holgate 3 0-0 9, Isabelle Dawe 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 1 2-2 5, Gracie Millimen 3 1-3 7, Haley Halvorsen 1 3-4 6, Morgan Pavlik 2 2-5 6, Paige Ballantyne 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-14 33.
3-point goals: MC 5 (Bellach 4, Triemstra 1), Man 5 (Holgate 3, Halverson 1, Halvorsen 1).
Manhattan 42, Jefferson 29
Jefferson 6 7 8 8 - 29
Manhattan 10 5 10 17 - 42
JEFFERSON (9-4) - Emma McCualey 1 0-1 2, Torey Cameron 3 5-8 11, Michele Morris 0 0-0 0, Hannah Stevens 0 0-0 0, Austie May 2 0-0 6, Mckenzie Layna 1 0-1 2, Brooklyn Miller 0 0-0 0, Arelo Faler 2 0-0 4, Jessie Horrie 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-10 29.
MANHATTAN (8-3) - Miah Fenno 1 8-13 11, Camdyn Holgate 1 2-2 5, Esther Halverson 1 0-0 2, Gracie Millimen 2 6-9 10, Haley Halversen 3 2-3 8, Morgan Pavlik 2 2-4 6, Paige Ballantyne 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 20-31 42.
3-point goals: Jeff 2 (May 2), Man 2 (Fenno 1, Holgate 1).