CHURCHILL — For the first time in a month Manhattan Christian lost a set. But it did little to change the outcome Saturday in the Memorial Event Center.
The Eagles quickly bounced back en route to defeating Twin Bridges 19-25, 25-18, 15-12 in the championship match of the Manhattan Christian Invitational. It capped a unbeaten tournament for the defending State C champions in a clash of conference foes.
Christian had won 29 consecutive sets, and swept 11 opponents, before losing the first set against the Falcons.
“That first set we were down and we just couldn’t bring ourselves back out of that,” Eagles head coach Hannah VanDyk said. “But set two we played really well. Set three we missed five serves, I believe, and still were able to finish in a set to 15. I don’t like when we make those mental errors, but it’s good to see us overcome that deficit too.”
Twin Bridges and Christian are both unbeaten and atop District 12C — Saturday’s tournament match did not count on the overall record — and will play for the only time in the regular season Oct. 6.
“Twin played really well. They have a good offense,” said VanDyk. “I wouldn’t say it caught us off guard, we were ready for it, we just had a long day and we played with seven (players). So they got tired and we made a lot of mental errors.”
Christian went 3-0 in Pool A with victories against Lone Peak (25-12, 25-8), Shields Valley (25-12, 25-14), and Sheridan (25-13, 25-18). Twin Bridges went unbeaten in Pool B and then defeated Manhattan in the Gold Bracket semifinals en route to reaching the championship.
Outside hitter Katelyn Van Kirk led the charge offensively in pool play with 21 kills, while middle hitter Miranda Wyatt had 14.
“I thought they did well, but there’s stuff I’d like to clean up,” VanDyk said. “That’s why you do these all day tournaments, so that you see stuff that you can improve. Our block wasn’t as good as it has been during the regular season, so that’s the kind of stuff we can work on.”
In bracket play, the Eagles swept Charlo 25-23 25-12 to advance to the championship match. Van Kirk tallied 16 kills and 1.5 blocks, while Wyatt had seven kills.
Still, VanDyk lamented the team’s mental errors and deficiencies on serve-receive.
“There’s so much talent on this team that I think sometimes we forget to focus at the service line or our hits — taking the time to make a good play instead of just hitting the ball as hard as we can,” she said. “We don’t put enough thought sometimes behind how we execute, but they overcame and finished well. So I’m proud of them for that.”
Van Kirk finished with 15 kills and 11 digs in the championship match, while outside hitter Ava Bellach added six kills and six digs. Libero Alexis DeVries led the defense with 14 digs.
“I like what I’ve been seeing,” said VanDyk. “We have stuff to work on, but I think everybody does and everybody wants to be at this point where you see stuff that can improved.”
Manhattan posted a 3-0 record en route to winning Pool C. The Tigers defeated Ennis (25-8, 25-5), West Yellowstone (25-13, 24-25) and Manhattan JV (25-22, 25-16) in pool play.
Manhattan then lost to the Falcons in the semifinals, 21-25, 21-25) of the Gold Bracket to finish third.
Senior Andi Day Douma led the attack with 23 kills and six blocks on the day. Emma Kabalin added nine kills and six aces, while Delaney Doherty and Riley Cestnik combined for 41 digs.
Christian also swept Shields Valley in a league match Thursday. Led by 17 kills from Van Kirk, the Eagles posted a 25-12, 25-13, 25-6 victory.
Bellach chipped in with nine kills, while Jacie Burley and Jadyn VanDyken combined for 23 assists and 14 digs.
Christian (8-0, 4-0 District 12C) returns to action Tuesday with a conference match at Sheridan. Manhattan hosts Whitehall Oct. 6.
Manhattan Christian def. Shields Valley 25-12, 25-13, 25-6.
SHIELDS VALLEY - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (8-0) - Kills: 41 (Katelyn Van Kirk 17, Ava Bellach 9). Digs: 29 (Jacie Burley 7, Jadyn VanDyken 7). Blocks: 1 (no leader). Aces: 9 (VanDyken 4). Assists: 34 (Burley 21, VanDyken 11).