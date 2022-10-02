CHURCHILL — For the first time in a month Manhattan Christian lost a set. But it did little to change the outcome Saturday in the Memorial Event Center.

The Eagles quickly bounced back en route to defeating Twin Bridges 19-25, 25-18, 15-12 in the championship match of the Manhattan Christian Invitational. It capped a unbeaten tournament for the defending State C champions in a clash of conference foes.

Miranda Wyatt

Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt celebrates after recording a block Saturday during a pool play game at the Manhattan Christian Invitational.
Katelyn Van Kirk

Manhattan Christian’s Katelyn Van Kirk blocks an attack by a Lone Peak player Saturday during a pool play game at the Manhattan Christian Invitational.
Morgan Pavlik

Manhattan’s Morgan Pavlik attacks the ball during a pool play game against West Yellowstone Saturday at the Manhattan Christian Invitational.

