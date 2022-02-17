Manhattan Christian scored the first 17 points of the contest Thursday en route to an easy victory to begin the District 12C Tournament in Butte.
Led by a game-high 17 points from Logan Leep, the Eagles routed Sheridan 71-18 in a quarterfinal game in the Maroon Activities Center.
“It was a team win from start to finish,” Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “We had great bench energy, the guys shared the ball well, and we stayed connected on defense.”
Ten of the Eagles’ players scored in the contest with Seth Amunrud reaching double figures with 14 points. Tebarek Hill and Josiah Oswell each finished with eight, while Brody Ayers, Willem Kimm and Ethan Venema each had six.
Christian shot 54.4 percent from the field and outrebounded the Panthers 28-7.
“Seth and Logan had great shooting night and their teammates did a great job of setting them up,” said Glaus. “Willem, Ethan, and Mason (Venema) were relentless on the offensive boards and earned us some extra possessions.”
The Eagles (19-0), who are Class C’s No. 1 ranked team, advanced to the semifinals and will play either Harrison-Willow Creek or Twin Bridges at 6 p.m. Friday.
Manhattan Christian 71, Sheridan 18
Sheridan 8 4 3 3 - 18
Christian 25 19 19 8 - 71
SHERIDAN (4-15) - C Cathey 2 0-0 6, C Theis 1 0-0 2, K Batzler 1 0-0 2, T Schrank 1 0-0 2, G Decker 1 0-2 3, Z McCormack 0 0-0 0, M Galiger 1 0-0 3, J Mann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-2 18.