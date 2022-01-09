Led by the effort of Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian posted a pair of victories over the weekend in its return from Christmas break.
Amunrud scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds Friday to lead the Eagles to a 57-35 non-conference victory against Townsend, and then the senior added 21 points Saturday in a 68-40 District 12C win against Shields Valley.
With the wins, Christian improved to 8-0 (3-0 District 12C) heading into a showdown against unbeaten Three Forks Jan. 14.
“Against Townsend I felt like we got off to a good start defensively,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “Seth shot the ball well and did a great job controlling tempo. Overall I think our defensive energy was consistent.”
Christian led 14-4 after the first quarter and 29-14 at halftime. Then the Eagles outscored Townsend 28-21 in the second half.
“At times our offense was stagnant, but credit to Townsend for making things tough,” said Glaus.
Jackson Leep was the only other Christian player in double figures with 11 points, while Mason Venema had nine.
Saturday, the Eagles again built a comfortable halftime lead, 35-24, en route to victory. Dylan Flatt scored 17 points for the Shields Valley, but the Rebels were limited to just 16 points in the second half.
“In Shields Valley our guys did a great job sharing the ball,” said Glaus. “Shields Valley is talented and went on a few runs, but we weathered their runs by keeping our composure on offense and continuing to put a focus on the defensive end.”
Logan Leep contributed 19 points for the Eagles, while Ethan Venema had eight.
“Logan played a great game and hit some timely shots,” said Glaus.
Christian hosts Three Forks Friday and then travels to Gardiner for a conference game Saturday.
Manhattan Christian 57, Townsend 35
Christian 14 15 18 10 - 57
Townsend 4 10 12 9 - 35
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (7-0) - Jackson Leep 4 2-2 11, Seth Amunrud 8 4-4 22, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 3 0-0 7, Mason Venema 4 0-0 9, Ethan Venema 1 0-0 2, Nathan Adams 0 1-2 1, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 2 1-3 5. Totals: 22 7-9 57.
TOWNSEND (4-2) - Trey Hoveland 3 2-3 9, Colton Noyes 0 0-0 0, R Racht 3 0-1 6, C Ferguson 2 1-1 5, J Garcia 1 0-0 2, Brad Racht 2 6-6 11, S McDaid 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 9-11 35.
3-point goals: MC 6 (J. Leep 2, Amunrud 2, L. Leep 1, M. Venema 1), Tow 2 (Hoveland 1, B. Racht 1).
Manhattan Christian 68, Shields Valley 40
Christian 16 19 16 17 - 68
Shields Valley 9 15 9 7 - 40
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (8-0) - Jackson Leep 2 0-0 5, Seth Amunrud 8 4-5 21, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 7 3-4 19, Mason Venema 3 0-0 8, Josiah Oswell 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 4 1-2 9, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Isiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 8-11 68.
SHIELDS VALLEY (4-3) - Stats not provided.
3-point goals: MC (5 (M. Venema 2, J. Leep 1, L. Leep 1, Amunrud 1).