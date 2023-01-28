Basketball

Class C’s No. 3 team stretched its win streak to eight over the weekend with a pair of District 12C victories. Manhattan Christian hasn’t lost in the new year and posted routs of Lone Peak and Twin Bridges.

Led by a game-high 26 points and six rebounds by Mason Venema, the Eagles defeated Lone Peak 74-35 on the road Thursday. Venema then added 21 points and six rebounds Friday in a 72-21 blowout in the Memorial Event Center.

