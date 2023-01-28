...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST
MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Meagher County Valleys, Gallatin Valley and Madison River
Valley.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Midnight MST
tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
Noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northerly winds could also cause areas
of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow through this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
Class C’s No. 3 team stretched its win streak to eight over the weekend with a pair of District 12C victories. Manhattan Christian hasn’t lost in the new year and posted routs of Lone Peak and Twin Bridges.
Led by a game-high 26 points and six rebounds by Mason Venema, the Eagles defeated Lone Peak 74-35 on the road Thursday. Venema then added 21 points and six rebounds Friday in a 72-21 blowout in the Memorial Event Center.
Christian head coach Layne Glaus credited his team’s defense, which forced 45 turnovers in the two games, for creating opportunities offensively.
“I felt like our focus shifted back to getting stops. We played with intensity and did a great job talking on the defensive end,” he said. “When our focus is on defense and other controllables, we play better offense.”
The Eagles (13-1, 6-1 District 12C) led 34-21 at halftime against Lone Peak and then outscored the Bighorns 40-14 in the second half. Seth Amunrud finished with 17 points and six boards, while Christian Triemstra and Tebarek Hill each had 11 points.
“Seth and Tebarek did a great job of setting their teammates up,” said Glaus. “It was great to see both of them looking close to full strength.”
The duo combined for 16 assists on the weekend, with Hill tallying six in each contest. The senior also finished with 13 points against Twin Bridges, while Amunrud had 14.
The Eagles shot 49.3% from the field both nights and connected on six 3’s against Lone Peak.
“Our offensive rhythm has been off with all the changes as of late, but it feels like we are beginning to hit our stride,” said Glaus.
Christian returns to action Friday with a league game at Sheridan.
Manhattan Christian 74, Lone Peak 35
Christian 17 17 20 20 - 74
Lone Peak 11 10 5 9 - 35
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-1) - Austin Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 8 0-0 17, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 4 2-5 11, MasonVenema 12 0-0 26, Isaac Hoekema 2 0-0 4, Rance Hamilton 1 0-0 3, Christian Triemstra 5 0-0 11, Jack Scott 1 0-0 2, Carter VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Johnathan Venhuizen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 2-5 74.
LONE PEAK (6-6) - Gus Hammond 0 0-0 0, Will Helms 0 0-0 0, Matthew Jennings 0 0-0 0, Isaac Bedway 5 0-0 14, Colter Marino 0 0-0 0, Max Romney 6 1-2 14, Ben Saad 1 0-0 2, Oliver McGuire 0 0-0 0, Juliusz Shipman 0 0-0 0, Charlie Distad 0 0-0 0, Ebe Grabow 1 1-2 3, G Towle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-4 35.
3-point goals: MC 6 (Venema 2, Amunrud 1, Hill 1, Hamilton 1, Triemstra 1), LP 5 (Bedway 4, Romney 1).
Manhattan Christian 72, Twin Bridges 21
Twin Bridges 6 7 5 3 - 21
Christian 24 17 22 9 - 72
TWIN BRIDGES (0-13) - August Witham 0 0-0 0, Wiley Stockett 1 0-0 2, Kole Anderson 0 0-0 0, EJ Puckett 2 3-7 9, Turner Stockett 0 2-2 2, Evan Smith 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Frandsen 2 1-2 5, Ryan Baughn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-11 21.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (13-1) - Austin Kriebel 3 0-2 6, Seth Amunrud 7 0-0 14, Isaiah Hoist 2 0-0 4, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 6 0-0 13, Mason Venema 9 3-5 21, Isaac Hoekema 0 0-0 0, Rance Hamilton 1 0-0 2, Christian Triemstra 3 0-0 6, Jack Scott 0 0-0 0, Carter VanDyken 1 0-0 2, Johnathan Venhuizen 0 0-0 0, Dominic Hoist 1 2-2 4. Totals: 33 5-9 72.
3-point goals: TB 3 (Puckett 2, Smith 1), MC 1 (Hill).