Manhattan Christian avenged one of its two losses Saturday with a three-set sweep of Choteau in the Memorial Event Center.
The Eagles, led by 13 kills each from sisters Katelyn and Kiersten Van Kirk, defeated the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-20, 25-15. It was the second match of the day for Choteau, which also lost a five-set match against Townsend.
“We had a fun match tonight,” Christian head coach Hannah VanDyk said. “Choteau is such a resilient team and we had to work for every point. Everyone stepped up and we played a great game of volleyball.”
Christian tallied 39 kills in the match with Reese Nieuwenhuis finishing with five and Ava Bellach and Miranda Wyatt each tallying four. Alexis DeVries led the defense with 17 digs.
The Eagles also notched a District 12C victory Friday against Ennis. Katelyn Van Kirk finished with a team-high 12 kills in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-5 victory.
Kiersten Van Kirk chipped in with 10 kills and 13 assists, while Hope Kenney had five aces and six digs. Jaydn VanDyken dished out 20 assists and had eight digs.
Christian (9-2, 8-0 District 12C) returns to action Friday hosting West Yellowstone.
Wolves hold off Big Timber in 5B match
Three Forks won its second consecutive match Saturday with a conference victory on the road. Led by a team-high 11 kills from Natalie Pestel, the Wolves defeated Big Timber 25-18, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23 in a District 5B contest.
“Today was a total team effort,” Three Forks head coach Shann Mack said. “We played very solid and clean the first two sets, got a little sluggish in the third and fourth sets.”
Cheyenne Cavin contributed nine kills and 1.5 blocks, while Addison Pestel had 19 digs and four aces. Macie Jensen added 16 digs and two aces.
“Addi and Macie were all over the floor defensively and both had some great plays,” said Mack. “We also served very aggressive and that helped us stay in system.”
Three Forks (4-5, 2-5 District 5B) returns to action Tuesday hosting Townsend.
Manhattan Christian def. Ennis 25-22, 25-18, 25-5.
ENNIS - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (8-2) - Kills: 34 (Katleyn Van Kirk 12, Kiersten Van Kirk 10). Digs: 38 (Jadyn VanDyken 8). Blocks: 4.5 (4 with 1). Aces: 10 (Hope Kenney 5). Assists: 32 (VanDyken 15, Ki. Van Kirk 13).
Manhattan Christian def. Choteau 25-17, 25-20, 25-15.
CHOTEAU - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (9-2) - Kills: 39 (Katelyn Van Kirk 13, Kiersten Van Kirk 13). Digs: 58 (Alexis DeVries 17). Blocks: 5 (Ka. Van Kirk 2). Aces: 5 (Jadyn VanDyken 2). Assists: 36 (VanDyken 18, Ki. Van Kirk 17).
Three Forks def. Big Timber 25-18, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23.
THREE FORKS (4-5) - Kills: 34 (Natalie Pestel 11). Digs: 63 (Addison Pestel 19, Macie Jensen 16). Blocks: 5 (Cheyenne Cavin 1.5). Aces: 9 (A. Pestel 4). Assists: 34 (Kayden benson 20).
BIG TIMBER - Stats not provided.