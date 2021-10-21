Manhattan Christian wrapped up the regular season Thursday with its 11th consecutive victory. After honoring the team’s three seniors, the Eagles swept Gardiner in a District 12C match in the Memorial Event Center.
Led by 10 kills each from sisters Katelyn and Kiersten Van Kirk, Christian posted a 25-9, 25-12, 25-13 victory.
While the contest served as the final home match for seniors Hope Kenney and Kiersten Van Kirk, as well as manager Hailey VanDyken, the Eagles host next week’s district tournament.
“We are so grateful for these seniors,” Christian head coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “Hope and Kiersten both had great games and Hailey has been a huge part of our team all season as well. We will miss our seniors.”
The Eagles amassed 22 aces with Kiersten Van Kirk tallying nine, while Miranda Wyatt finished with four kills. Alexis DeVries added seven digs and Jadyn VanDyken chipped in with 15 assists and five digs.
“The girls played a good match today,” said Van Dyk. “We are excited to head into the postseason.”
Christian (13-2, 11-0 District 12C) has earned the No. 1 at the district tournament and will have a first round bye. The Eagles will play either Lima or Sheridan in a second round match Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.
Manhattan Christian def. Gardiner 25-9, 25-12, 25-13.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.