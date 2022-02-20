For the fifth time in six years Manhattan Christian has claimed a district championship. But it didn’t come easy Saturday in the Maroon Activities Center in Butte.

West Yellowstone scored late in the contest to tie the game and the District 12C Tournament championship went into overtime following a couple of missed shots prior to the final buzzer. But Christian outscored the Wolverines 13-9 in the extra session to win 69-65.

“I feel like tonight will be a defining moment in our season,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “Late in the game when the pressure was at its highest, our guys came together and got the job done. They showed heart to finish the game and we believe this will be of use down the road.”

Christian (21-0) remained unbeaten heading into the Western C Divisional, which begins Thursday in Frenchtown. The Eagles will play Charlo in a first round game at 2 p.m.

Manhattan Christian Boys

Manhattan Christian won the District 12C Tournament championship Saturday in Butte.

Seth Amunrud, who finished with a game-high 27 points, scored nine of Christian’s points in overtime. The senior made three field goals and was 3 of 4 from the line.

As a team, the Eagles shot 7 of 10 from the free throw line in overtime to help seal the victory. That includes a pair of free throws from Logan Leep, who finished with 13 points.

Tebarek Hill and Ethan Venema also reached double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, while Willem Kimm chipped in with five.

Christian took a 33-30 lead into halftime and led by seven entering the fourth quarter. But West Yellowstone rallied to tie the game at 56 after outscoring the Eagles 14-7 in the frame.

Ben Hale, who buried a 3 in the fourth quarter, finished with a team-high 18 points. Taylor Hales added 16 points.

“West played a great game. Their team has improved greatly and were well prepared,” said Glaus. “We were uncharacteristically undisciplined with our defensive execution and were sloppy with the ball on the offensive end.”

Manhattan Christian 69, West Yellowstone 65

West                     16  14  12  14  9  -  65

Christian               16  17  16  7  13  -  69

WEST YELLOWSTONE - Mason Burden 0 0-2 0, Taylor Hales 4 8-11 16, Ben Hales 4 8-11 18, Zach Gould 6 4-4 16, Josh Everest 3 1-2 7, Logan Kingston 3 2-4 8. Totals: 20 23-34 65.

MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (21-0) - Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 10 5-7 27, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 4 4-5 13, Tebarek Hill 5 2-4 13, Mason Venema 0 1-2 1, Brody Ayers 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 4 0-0 10, Willem Kimm 1 3-6 5. Totals: 24 15-25 69.

3-point goals: WY 2 (B. Hales 2), MC 6 (Amunrud 2, E. Venema 2, L. Leep 1, Hill 1).

