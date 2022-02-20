...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected at times through this
afternoon and evening:
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less at times.
Frontal passage with winds of 20 knots or greater around 2100 UTC.
Flash freeze this evening.
Until 1230 AM MST Monday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches at lower elevation, with 6 to 12 inches in the mountains
and over mountain passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme conditions are
expected for newborn livestock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Initially wet road surfaces could flash
freeze as an Arctic cold front moves across the region during the
day today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Manhattan Christian's Tebarek Hill, right, defends a West Yellowstone player during Saturday's District 12C championship game in Butte.
For the fifth time in six years Manhattan Christian has claimed a district championship. But it didn’t come easy Saturday in the Maroon Activities Center in Butte.
West Yellowstone scored late in the contest to tie the game and the District 12C Tournament championship went into overtime following a couple of missed shots prior to the final buzzer. But Christian outscored the Wolverines 13-9 in the extra session to win 69-65.
“I feel like tonight will be a defining moment in our season,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “Late in the game when the pressure was at its highest, our guys came together and got the job done. They showed heart to finish the game and we believe this will be of use down the road.”
Christian (21-0) remained unbeaten heading into the Western C Divisional, which begins Thursday in Frenchtown. The Eagles will play Charlo in a first round game at 2 p.m.
Seth Amunrud, who finished with a game-high 27 points, scored nine of Christian’s points in overtime. The senior made three field goals and was 3 of 4 from the line.
As a team, the Eagles shot 7 of 10 from the free throw line in overtime to help seal the victory. That includes a pair of free throws from Logan Leep, who finished with 13 points.
Tebarek Hill and Ethan Venema also reached double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, while Willem Kimm chipped in with five.
Christian took a 33-30 lead into halftime and led by seven entering the fourth quarter. But West Yellowstone rallied to tie the game at 56 after outscoring the Eagles 14-7 in the frame.
Ben Hale, who buried a 3 in the fourth quarter, finished with a team-high 18 points. Taylor Hales added 16 points.
“West played a great game. Their team has improved greatly and were well prepared,” said Glaus. “We were uncharacteristically undisciplined with our defensive execution and were sloppy with the ball on the offensive end.”