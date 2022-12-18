Despite receiving a game-high 25 points from Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian suffered its first loss since 2021 Saturday night in West Yellowstone. The Wolverines did just enough in the fourth quarter to post a 67-59 District 12C victory.
The loss snapped the Eagles’ 34-game win streak, which dated back to the 2021 state Class C tournament.
“It was close,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “Back and forth in the second half and they hit some free throws late to extend the lead. West played a great game and was well prepared.”
It’s the first regular season loss for the Eagles since 2020, and the first regular season loss against a conference opponent since 2016. Christian, the defending Class C champion, had won 64 consecutive games against league foes.
“It is always humbling to lose, but it helps put things in perspective,” said Glaus. “Honoring God comes first. Losing with class and acting the right way when things don't go your way is far more important than the wins and losses.”
West Yellowstone (2-1, 2-0 District 12C) led 29-16 at halftime, but the Eagles trimmed the deficit to one, 42-41, heading into the fourth quarter. Then the Wolverines hung on down the stretch and finished the game shooting 20 of 28 from the free throw line.
Logan Kingston finished with a team-high 20 points and 12 rebounds for West Yellowstone, while Taylor Hales had 19 points and Ben Hales 16.
Christian Triemstra and Tebarek Hill each reached double figures for the Eagles with 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Christian competed for a second consecutive game without senior Seth Amunrud. The All-State guard, who led the team in scoring a year ago, rolled his ankle in practice and its unknown when he’ll return to the lineup.
In addition, the Eagles are also without starter Austin Kriebel, who broke a bone in his lower leg, for about eight weeks.
Christian (5-1, 1-1 District 12C) returns to action Jan. 6 hosting Townsend.
“It is painful to lose a game, but I believe it will be a gift for our team,” said Glaus. “If we learn to use it right, it will bond us together in ways that otherwise wouldn't be possible.”
West Yellowstone 67, Manhattan Christian 59
Christian 8 8 25 18 - 59
Yellowstone 16 13 13 25 - 67
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (5-1) - Mason Venema 8 4-4 25, Jack Scott 0 0-3 0, Tebarek Hill 3 3-4 10, Rance Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 0 1-2 1, Christian Triemstra 8 0-0 18, Carter VanDyken 2 0-0 5, Jonathon Venhuizen 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hoekema 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-15 59.
WEST YELLOWSTONE (2-1) - Eric Resendiz 1 1-2 3, Taylor Hales 5 9-12 19, Ben Hales 4 6-6 16, Cody Could 0 0-0 0, Josh Everest 4 1-2 9, Hayden Turner 0 0-0 0, Logan Kingston 8 3-6 20. Totals: 22 20-28 67.
3-point goals: MC 9 (Venema 5, Triemstra 2, Hill 1, VanDyken 1), WY 3 (B. Hales 2, Kingston 1).