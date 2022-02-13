CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian scored the first 36 points of the contest Friday night in a 70-11 District 12C rout of Harrison-Willow Creek in the Memorial Event Center.
It was a dominant victory on senior night against an overmatched opponent. The Wildcats competed with just five players, including a pair of eight graders and two freshmen.
While the game could have easily been canceled due to Harrison-Willow Creek’s lack of numbers, Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach was grateful to the Wildcats’ coaching staff for choosing to play.
“I appreciate them coming over and playing with five girls and giving it a go,” he said. “Because it was senior night and if they wouldn’t have been able it would kind of have been a bummer for senior night. So I’m glad they could come and we could do that with Natalie.”
Natalie Walhof, Christian’s lone senior, was honored prior to the contest and then buried a couple of 3’s en route to scoring seven points.
The Wildcats are under the direction of first-year head coach Britt Cooper, who had a standout prep career at Harrison-Willow Creek. She went on to play at the University of Montana Western and helped the program win a national championship.
The team has just six players listed on its roster and was down to five after sophomore Lauren Cima sprained an ankle prior to the game. Knowing his team had a huge advantage, Bellach simply wanted to get his players into the flow of the game and get the bench playing time.
“We were able to work on some set plays and stuff like that,” he said. “Got Katelyn (Van Kirk) back in uniform and got her up and down a little bit.”
Van Kirk had missed the previous five games to rest an ankle injury that had actually occurred earlier in the season.
“She’s moving well on it and she was moving well even before she had the boot,” Bellach said. “It just wasn’t healing right and used a little extra caution to get it healed up.”
Van Kirk shot 4 of 8 from the field en route to eight points.
Ava Bellach led the Eagles with a game-high 23 points after shooting 10 of 14 from the field, while freshman Bella Triemestra added 11 points and grabbed three rebounds.
With the victory against Harrison-Willow Creek, the Eagles locked up the No. 1 seed heading into the district tournament. Action gets underway Wednesday in Butte with play-in games, and Christian will play the lowest remaining seed in a first round game Thursday in the Maroon Activities Center.
With four teams that have 10 or more wins this season, coach Bellach is expecting a highly competitive tournament.
“I definitely think it will be competitive. I feel good that we ended up the one seed because that helps us with our semifinal game. Well, obviously, we got to win our first game too,” he said. “Looking around the state I think our division is probably the toughest division this year.”
The top four teams will advance to the Western C Divisional, which will be held Feb. 23-26 in Frenchtown.
Saturday, Christian (17-1, 11-0 District 12C) wrapped up the regular season with a 54-29 victory on the road against Whitehall. Ava Bellach again led the charge with a game-high 20 points, while Grace Aamot added 13.
Whitehall, which will compete in the District 5B Tournament this weekend in Belgrade, was led by six points from Lindsay Briggs.
Manhattan Christian 70, Harrison-WC 11
Harrison 0 3 6 2 - 11
Christian 21 15 18 16 - 70
HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK (2-13) - Cassidy Collins 0 0-2 0, Daisy Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ellie Fighting Bear 1 0-0 3, Kameron Hartman 2 0-0 5, Phoenyx Applelton 1 0-0 3. Totals: 4 0-2 11.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (16-1) - Sam Veltkamp 1 0-0 2, Alexis DeVries 1 0-0 2, Jadyn VanDyken 2 0-0 3, Dana Lerum 1 0-0 2, Bella Triemstra 5 0-0 11, Katelyn Van Kirk 4 0-0 8, Ava Bellach 10 1-4 23, Grace Aamot 2 0-0 4, Natalie Walhof 3 0-0 7, Reese Nieuwenhuis 3 1-2 7. Totals: 32 2-6 70.
3-point goals: HWC 3 (Fighting Bear 1, Hartman 1, Appleton 1), MC 4 (Bellach 2, Triemestra 1, Walhof 1).
Manhattan Christian 54, Whitehall 29
Whitehall 5 7 8 9 - 29
Christian 11 14 17 12 - 54
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (17-1) - Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 1 0-0 2, Dana Lerum 1 0-0 2, Bella Triemstra 2 0-0 4, Katelyn Van Kirk 3 1-2 7, Ava Bellach 8 0-0 20, Grace Aamot 4 5-6 13, Natalie Walhof 0 2-5 2, Reese Nieuwenhuis 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 8-13 54.
WHITEHALL - H Nieskens 1 0-0 2, C Nieskens 0 0-0 0, L Briggs 3 0-0 6, K Murphy 1 1-2 3, J Hoagland 0 2-4 2, L Ellison 1 0-0 2, M Hoagland 3 0-0 6, K Ellison 2 0-0 5, H Briggs 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 3-6 29,
3-point goals: MC 4 (Bellach 4), White 2 (Ellison 1, H. Briggs 1).