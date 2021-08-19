Having explored many of the trails in and around the Gallatin Valley, it’s always fun to see what else Montana has to offer. So on a rare smokeless morning I had an opportunity to hike Basin Lakes Trail just outside of Red Lodge.
It’s a little over seven miles round trip and features a small waterfall as well as two lakes. But there’s much more to this hike, which I discovered.
While I initially missed the turnoff for West Fork Road a quick U-turn got me back on track and within 10 minutes I had reached a large parking lot at the trailhead. It’s is a popular hike in the Custer Gallatin National Forest and I passed several groups of people, but there were long stretches where I had the trail completely to myself.
The trail immediately begins to climb from the parking lot although there are areas higher up where it levels off a bit and there is even some short downhill. But expect an ascent of about 2,000-feet to reach the upper lake.
A small waterfall is adjacent to the trail within the first half mile. Then the rocky trail continues to climb and crosses a wooden bridge at a little over half a mile.
At the 1.60-mile mark the trail briefly makes a descent, which is a welcome relief to tired legs. After the climb begins again the remains of an old log cabin are reached at 2.1-miles.
The trail crosses a small creek and within a half mile Lower Basin Lake has been reached. It is partially covered with lily pads, but there was no signs of fish activity within the lake.
The Upper Basin Lake is another 1.5-miles up the trail and is the more scenic of the two. While there is fish in this lake, and I saw a gentleman casting a line, I’ve heard that it can be tough to reel in a catch.
But the lake itself is breathtaking and the perfect place to rest, eat some nutrition and explore before making the return trip.
While heavily forested for the most part, there are areas of the trail that become exposed as the sun shifts throughout the day. Plan properly for the conditions and always carry bear spray as this is area is bear country.
The trail is open to hiking and biking, but horses are only allowed only during hunting season. In addition, West Fork Road is closed from Dec. 2 through April 14.
I considered this trail to be moderate, but the steady climb can certainly make it difficult for others.
How to get there: From Red Lodge take West Fork Road and drive west for 2.8 miles. The road veers to the left and goes another 4.2 miles before reaching the trailhead parking lot.
