MISSOULA — Former University of Montana student Martin Iosefo has been named to the men’s rugby sevens team that will represent the United States in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
The announcement was made last week. Iosefo is well known in the Missoula rugby community as a former member of the UM Jesters club team and Missoula Maggots community team.
Iosefo, who lists American Samoa as his hometown, is a bruising center/prop. He has played in 46 world rugby sevens events.
Iosefo first came to Montana by way of Dillon, suiting up as a wide receiver for Montana Western. He transferred to UM, where he tried to make the cut for the Griz football team. For one reason or another, he didn’t make it.
The university club rugby team, the Jesters, offered an athletic outlet. Iosefo helped the Grizzlies win the Montana Rugby Union championship in 2014.
“When I saw rugby in Missoula, I just went to play along with all the guys on the Jesters and Maggots,” Iosefo told the Missoulian back in 2016. “The sport of rugby, that brotherhood, the camaraderie, I just couldn’t stay away from it.”
America’s Tokyo-bound men’s squad features a wealth of experience, with athletes who racked up many accolades over the years. Four players have made more than 50 appearances in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, including captain Madison Hughes, Danny Barrett, Carlin Isles and Folau Niua.
Isles is famously known as the fastest rugby player in the world and is the USA men’s all-time leading try scorer. Barrett brings a notorious physicality and strength that’s made him a household name. In 2018 he was featured on ESPN’s Sports Center top 10 for an incredible leap into the tryzone.
Niua is the most capped USA Sevens player of all time with 69 World Series tournaments. In 2019 he was nominated as World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year alongside Stephen Tomasin, who will appear in his first Olympics.
The squad also features 2017 and 2018 Player of the Year Perry Baker who, alongside Isles, has more than 200 tries in the aforementioned World Series.
“This selection process has been incredibly competitive and that is a credit to the entire squad, especially off the back of what has been a hugely difficult year for the world,” coach Mike Friday said in a press release. “We’ve worked hard as a group to adapt and overcome all the adversities we’ve faced both individually and collectively. We look forward to representing the USA Rugby Community as we chase our spot on the podium.”
Whitefish native Nicole Heavirland will represent the United States on the women’s rugby sevens team. Listed at the positions of hooker/scrumhalf, she has competed in 23 world series events and has competed in western Montana for many years.
Led by head coach Chris Brown, the women’s roster features 12 starters, one alternate and two traveling reserves.
Abby Gustaitis and Kristen Thomas will serve as co-captains as the USA women fight for their first medal in only the second appearance for rugby sevens at the Games. The program finished fifth at Rio 2016.
Ten of the 12 starters are first-time Olympians, with the exceptions of Lauren Doyle and Alev Kelter, who both competed in Rio. Kelter leads the squad in several statistical categories including tries, tackles and overall appearances in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
The squad also features Ariana Ramsey who hasn’t debuted in the World Series but made a strong showing at the PanAm Games Lima 2019 where the U.S. won silver.
Nana Fa’avesi (2016 Olympian) and Kasey McCravey will support the team as traveling reserves after an incredibly competitive selection process.
“In the past month we’ve had our most competitive intrasquad scrimmages since I started with the program back in 2018,” Brown said in a press release. “All individual players contributed heavily and showed, if called upon, they could represent this wonderful country at the highest level well.
“This obviously made selection of the extended squad extremely tough but the unity we’ve shown for the past 18 months has been second to none.”