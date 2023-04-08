LIVINGSTON — With its season-opening meet in Columbus canceled on March 30 due to weather related conditions, Manhattan Christian’s track team finally made its debut Friday in Livingston.

The Eagles competed in the seven team Livingston B/C Meet hosted by Park County High School, and a handful of athletes auto qualified for state in field events. All times in the track events did not count, however, because they were handheld times.

Rance Hamilton

Manhattan Christian sophomore Rance Hamilton clears the final hurdle en route to winning his heat of the 300 hurdles Friday in Livingston.
Boys 800

Manhattan Christian’s Shaphan Hubner, left, and Oren Arthun run stride for stride during the 800-meter run Friday in Livingston.

Tags

Recommended for you