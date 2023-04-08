LIVINGSTON — With its season-opening meet in Columbus canceled on March 30 due to weather related conditions, Manhattan Christian’s track team finally made its debut Friday in Livingston.
The Eagles competed in the seven team Livingston B/C Meet hosted by Park County High School, and a handful of athletes auto qualified for state in field events. All times in the track events did not count, however, because they were handheld times.
“For the most part it was a good start,” Christian head coach Laura Arthun said. “It’s a good baseline for all of our athletes to kind of know where they’re at even if we don’t get to count these times necessarily. It’s still a good time just to come out and know where we’re at and what they need to work on.”
With the temperature in the high 40’s on a partly cloudy afternoon, it was one of the better spring days for a meet thus far. Arthun noted that her team has been forced to practice in the school’s parking lot, although they have been able to get onto the track at Belgrade High a few times too.
“Honestly, this is the first day that it just hasn’t been absolutely miserable in a month,” Arthun said. “We haven’t even been outside on a day that’s been like this, honestly, since track started.”
Seniors Nathan Adams and Tori Venema each qualified for state in pole vault. Adams won the event with a top height of 12-feet, 6-inches, while Venema won at 9-feet.
A handful of other Eagles got their first taste of the event, too.
“A lot of our pole vaulters hadn’t even planted a pole vault before today,” said Arthun. “Zach Albro, this was his first day of pole vaulting ever, putting a pole in the box, so he cleared three bars today just basically kind of winging it and kind of practicing as we went along.”
The team’s other auto qualifiers were seniors Seth Amunrud and Jadyn VanDyken in the long and triple jump, respectively. Amunrud had a top mark of 20-feet, 3.5-inches, while VanDyken measured in at 38-feet, 8-inches.
VanDyken also posted a mark of 15-09 in the long jump and had a hand time of 26.1 seconds in the 200.
Rance Hamilton, a sophomore, won the 300 hurdles and set a personal best in the long jump with a mark of 19-feet, 1-inch. He also ran the opening leg of the 4x100 relay, which ended in disaster after he made a last ditch diving effort on the handoff and ended up with road rash on the right side of his torso and chest.
“We practiced our handoffs for the first time last night in Belgrade and then one got away from us here,” said Arthun. “There’s always these little things that you remember to tell kids later like, ‘Oh yeah, if he’s running away from you tell him to slow down.’”
In other action at the meet, Shaphan Hubner (2:02.3) held off teammate Oren Arthun (2:07) to win the 800. Hubner also placed second in the high jump at 5-feet, 8-inches, while Adams won at 5-feet, 10-inches.
The girls’ 4x400 relay narrowly beat Roberts with VanDyken holding off Taylee Chirrick on the anchor leg, and the boys’ relay also won.
“I was pretty excited about the guys’ four-by-four today. They really ran well,” said coach Arthun. “If they can basically run almost the same time they ran today, just a teeny bit faster than today within a couple hundredths of a second, they’ll auto on Tuesday (in Laurel).”