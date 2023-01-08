Olivia Wegner scored a game-high 14 points, but an offensive lull in the fourth quarter doomed Belgrade in a conference game Saturday at Bozeman.
The Panthers took a 36-30 lead into the final frame, but failed to score again from the field in a 45-39 Eastern AA defeat to the Hawks.
“Fourth quarter got us,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “We had Sarah Gillihan go down in the first (quarter) and we lost Kayla (Meynders) last game, so we lost two bigs in one week and that allowed (Avery) Burkhart to have a good game.”
Burkhart, a senior post for Bozeman, finished with 12 points, while Tailyn Black had 13.
Despite losing Gillihan to injury, Belgrade trailed just 10-9 heading into the second quarter and then led 25-22 at halftime. Wegner scored 11 of her points prior to the break, while Leila Mamangun and Khloey Robinson each connected on a 3-pointer.
“We came out strong in the first three quarters,” noted Nolte. “Liv did a great job of reading the defense and getting to the rim.”
In the fourth quarter, however, Belgrade’s three points came on two free throws from Mamangun and another by Hayli Milliron. Meanwhile, Tyra Opperman buried a pair of 3’s and Black also connected from behind the arc as the Hawks surged into the lead.
Mamangun and Robinson each finished with seven points, while Kylee Campbell contributed six.
Belgrade (1-5, 0-2 Eastern AA) returns to action Thursday hosting Great Falls CMR.
“We will have to be creative in the next couple weeks,” said Nolte. “My freshman, Hayli Milliron, stepped up today. And Madi Simon had nine big boards. We are getting closer.”