While in grade school Teagan Bowler participated in competitive cheerleading at Motion Athletics in Bozeman. What should have been fun-filled time as a third grader became agony.
Through many tears Bowler often complained of pain, primarily in her ankles, following practice.
“She’d come home every night and she’d come crying,” Jennifer Bowler, who is Teagan’s mom, explained. “And I’d be like, ‘I think it’s just growing pain.’ And we did this for probably a month or two months coming home crying every day after practice.”
“And I’m not a big crier either,” Teagan interjected.
“Or ever complains,” Jennifer continued. “So, finally I took her to Spine & Sports, and I was thinking maybe her hips are off or something. And they bent her over and they were like, ‘Did you notice this?’”
What they noticed was a curvature of the spine. It was confirmed at an ensuing doctor’s appointment and Teagan was diagnosed with scoliosis and would eventually need spinal fusion surgery.
Scoliosis is a condition that makes the spine curve sideways and typically afflicts adolescents. It can be life threatening if untreated.
Unfortunately, there was not much that could be done for Teagan until her growth plates stopped growing. So, beginning in third grade she was instructed to wear a brace — from her waist to her chest — up to 18 hours a day.
That didn’t go well at the start.
“She was not very good about wearing it for probably the first six months and then they do X-rays every six months and it got really bad,” Jennifer said. “He (the doctor) said the word surgery and she never missed a night.”
The brace became a fixture in Teagan’s life, although she did remove it while competing in her many sports — basketball, softball, track and volleyball.
“It wasn’t horrible,” Teagan said. “It got to the point to wear I couldn’t sleep without it, so I’d wake up in the middle of the night craving to have it on. So, it was just like a habit for me.”
The brace was removed permanently about a year ago to see how she’d progress without it. But surgery was deemed necessary after the curvature fell with the 45-50 degree range.
“They say it’s like the leaning Tower of Pisa,” Jennifer explained. “Once you get to those degrees it’ll just keep tumbling over. So, it was basically the surgeon’s call. He was like, “At this point we fix it now or it will just keep getting worse.”
Surgery was scheduled for September a few weeks after Teagan began her freshman year at Belgrade High School. She made the junior varsity volleyball team and was able to compete in several matches.
The family then traveled to Salt Lake City for the surgery. But there was a hiccup.
“We get down there for her surgery, they have her prepped in her gown and they’re going to scrub her off,” said Jennifer. “And she tests positive for Covid. So, we had to come all the way back and wait.”
The surgery was rescheduled for Oct. 11 and went off without a hitch. The surgical team attached metal rods on Teagan’s spine from T2 vertebra down to L3 and then cranked them down to straighten the curvature. At that point, the rods were screwed into her spine.
While this is generally considered a routine surgery there are risks involved with a procedure so close to the spinal cord. Thus, there were some reservations.
“She had no pain, so that was a huge concern for us,” said Jennifer. “Are we just going to be opening a big can of worms and of course she’s going to have hardware and she’s so young, 15, and hardware the rest of her life.”
“I was super scared,” added Teagan. “I didn’t not want to be able to move afterwards. I definitely thought the worst of it. Once I got out of it, it was nothing.”
Teagan also became a bit of a test subject during the surgery.
“He (the surgeon) said mine was super easy,” Teagan said. “They even tried new tools on me that they were trying to (get) experience with.”
“They used a robot that they had never used,” added Jennifer.
Teagan spent five nights in the hospital and was able to stand one day after the surgery. By Day 3 she was taking very short steps down a hallway in the hospital.
It’s a long recovery process, about a year for full recovery. Teagan wasn’t allowed to do any activities for three months and then began physical therapy at four months, which lasted about four weeks.
Then, Teagan tried out and made the softball team. During the team’s season-opening doubleheader at Missoula Big Sky she entered the second game as a pinch runner.
“When I saw that she was gonna have to slide I was like, ‘Oh no, oh no,’” Jennifer said. “My heart was going a million miles. But then she popped back up and it was OK.”
“I was a little scared,” Teagan admitted.
Originally, Teagan was to be re-evaluated at six months in regards to playing softball, but was given the go-ahead by her surgeon to start playing at just five months.
Teagan has no restrictions moving forward and said she’s glad the surgery took place now rather than a year or two down the road.
And a fun perk as a result from the surgery, Bowler has grown from 5-feet, 3.50 inches to 5-foot, 6-inches.
“I think I shrunk a little bit,” Teagan noted. “I think I’m more five-five now. But right after I was five-six.”