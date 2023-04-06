Teagan Bowler Hospital

Belgrade freshman Teagan Bowler is pictured in a Salt Lake City hospital following spinal fusion surgery in October.

 Photo courtesy of Jennifer Bowler

While in grade school Teagan Bowler participated in competitive cheerleading at Motion Athletics in Bozeman. What should have been fun-filled time as a third grader became agony.

Through many tears Bowler often complained of pain, primarily in her ankles, following practice.

Before And After

X-rays show Teagan Bowler's spine prior to and following surgery.
Teagan Bowler

Teagan Bowler is freshman for the Belgrade High softball team this spring.

Tags

Recommended for you