With less than 20 seconds remaining in the first half Saturday afternoon, Belgrade trailed by just eight points in conference clash against Gallatin. But any momentum the Panthers were hoping to take into halftime was quickly dashed.
Eli Hunter scored and was fouled on a drive into the paint with 14.5 seconds to go for Gallatin. While the senior missed the free throw, he managed to grab the rebound and score again with 10.8 seconds left.
The four-point burst, followed by a 9-0 run to begin the second half, allowed the Raptors to take control of the contest. Gallatin went on to post a 54-28 Eastern AA victory.
“We had it at eight points and we had a mental error and left him boxing out because it was kind of an awkward situation and he gets another one,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “If we would have taken a charge to cut it to six or something like that ... that’s kind of a turning point for us there. And then they came out firing a little bit better in the second half.”
Gallatin (4-1, 2-0 Eastern AA) led wire-to-wire, but despite building a double figure lead the Panthers managed to hang around in the first half without the services of Kade Schlauch.
Schlauch, a 6-5 senior, picked up three first quarter fouls, which left a void in the paint. Powers debated on whether or not to gamble and keep him in the game, but Schlauch wound up sitting the entire second quarter.
“Maybe if he’s in there he’s defending the rim a little bit for us and maybe weren’t not down twelve (at halftime),” said Powers. “But hindsight’s twenty-twenty.”
Still, a pair of free throws by Nick Gawarkiewcz, followed by a bucket from Tre’vion Randle, trimmed the deficit to 18-10 with 2:10 remaining before halftime.
But Belgrade didn’t score again until Easton Erickson buried a 3 with 5:14 to go in the third quarter. By then, the Raptors were comfortably ahead by 21 thanks to a smothering defensive effort.
“When we were playing fast it felt frantic,” Powers said of his team’s offensive miscues. “When we were running our offense it felt like we weren’t cutting and setting screens with a purpose or attention to detail. We were methodical on offense in the second half.”
Meanwhile, the Raptors got things rolling offensively led by Hunter. He scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter, while Quinn Clark threw down his second dunk of the game in the frame.
Belgrade (1-5, 0-2 Eastern AA) was led by Erickson and Randle, who each finished with eight points. Erickson came off the bench to score all of his points in the third quarter.
“I thought Easton Erickson, who is a sophomore and has a real high ceiling as far as his potential goes, he had a great third quarter,” said Powers. “He only plays two quarters for me varsity right now, so there’s some bright spots there.”
The Panthers return to action Thursday with another conference game at Great Falls CMR
“Good effort,” said Powers. “We just have to keep getting better.”
Gallatin 54, Belgrade 28
Gallatin 12 10 19 13 - 54
Belgrade 4 6 10 8 - 28
GALLATIN (4-1) - Garrett Dahlke 2 2-5 6, Ryan Nansel 0 2-2 2, Eli Hunter 8 0-1 18, Logan Springer 2 0-0 5, Jack Repscher 2 0-0 4, Quinn Clark 4 0-2 8, Kale Fasting 1 0-0 2, Zad Rodarte 1 0-0 3, Cash Jones 0 0-0 0, Jacob Sonju 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 4-10 54.
BELGRADE (1-5) - Taylor Tvedt 0 0-0 0, Braden Clyde 0 4-4 4, Tre’Vion Randle 4 0-4 8, Nick Gawarkiewicz 0 2-2 2, Isaac Stock 0 0-0 0, Easton Erickson 3 1-2 8, Kade Schlauch 1 0-0 2, Rylan McCollim 1 0-2 2, AJ Fish 0 0-0 0, Daniel Marinko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-14 28.