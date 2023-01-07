With less than 20 seconds remaining in the first half Saturday afternoon, Belgrade trailed by just eight points in conference clash against Gallatin. But any momentum the Panthers were hoping to take into halftime was quickly dashed.

Eli Hunter scored and was fouled on a drive into the paint with 14.5 seconds to go for Gallatin. While the senior missed the free throw, he managed to grab the rebound and score again with 10.8 seconds left.

Quinn Clark

Gallatin’s Quinn Clark (11) outleaps Belgrade’s Rylan McCollim (33) for a rebound Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

