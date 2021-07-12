The Gallatin Valley Outlaws completed a busy two-week stretch of games by going 3-1 over the weekend at a tournament in Cody, Wyo. It capped a stretch where the team won 10 of 12 contests.
Two of the tournament victories were against Jackson (Wyo.), 11-3 and Colorado Springs, 12-8. The team’s lone loss was to Cody, 5-2.
Prior to traveling to Wyoming, the Outlaws competed in four consecutive Southern A doubleheaders. They won seven of the eight games, including a sweep of conference-leading Belgrade July 6.
The slate of league games began June 30 when Gallatin Valley split in Anaconda, 23-3 and 11-12. The A’s scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to win Game 2 after trailing by as many as four.
The Outlaws bounced back with three consecutive sweeps. It began with 10-0 and 8-2 victories at home against Dillon on July 1.
Patrick Dietz was nearly perfect en route to picking up the win on the mound in Game 1. He did not allow a hit and struck out 12 with the lone blemish being a walk.
Gallatin Valley then outlasted Belgrade 6-5 in nine innings in the opener of a home doubleheader before taking the nightcap 8-6. Trevor Doud was 3 for 4 with a double in Game 1.
The Outlaws capped their homestand with a pair of five inning victories, 13-0 and 11-0, against Livingston on July 7. Brody Ayers tossed a 2-hiter in Game 2.
Gallatin Valley 45-17 (11-4 Southern A) wraps up the regular season hosting Helena Friday and Bozeman A Saturday.
Gallatin Valley 23, Anaconda 3
Galaltin Valley 250 313 - 23 19 4
Anaconda 000 030 - 3 5 8
Brandon Beedie and n/a. Andrew Tallon, Tanner Cromwell (5), Tyrel Smith (5) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (36-15) - Brady Jones 3-5 (2B), Trevor Doud 1-4, Josh Majors 2-4, Josh Wisecarver 2-4 (HR), Brody Ayers 3-5, Patrick Dietz 3-5, Austin Devers 0-1, Logan Vasarella 3-5.
ANACONDA - Riley Kristovich 0-3, Tallon 1-2, Tommy Sawyer 1-3, Jacye Coughlin 1-3, Corey Galle 0-2, Alex Jorgensen 1-2, Cromwell 0-1, Bryant Saltenberger 0-1, Nate Blodnick 1-2.
Anaconda 12, Gallatin Valley 11
Galaltin Valley 121 230 2 - 11 12 6
Anaconda 203 020 5 - 12 15 2
Austin Devers, Josh Majors (3), Jaxson Kloote (7), Patrick Dietz (7) and n/a. Jayce Coughlin, Tommy Sawyer (5) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (36-16) - Brady Jones 0-3, Trevor Doud 2-5, Isaac Richardson 3-4 (2 2B, 3B), Logan Vasarella 1-1, Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Kloote 0-0, Brody Ayers 1-4 (2B), Bo Hays 0-4, Josh Wisecarver 1-3, Dietz 2-3, Brandon Beedie 1-2.
ANACONDA - Nate Blodnick 3-5, Andrew Tallon 3-5, Sawyer 1-3, Coughlin 3-5 (2B), Riley Kristovich 2-3, Corey Galle 2-4, Alex Jorgensen 0-4, Gabe Galle 0-2, Pat Galle 1-4.
Gallatin Valley 10, Dillon 0
Dillon 000 00 - 0 0 3
Gallatin Valley 214 21 - 10 11 1
Anthony Macia, Tyler Lugues (1) and n/a. Patrick Dietz and n/a.
DILLON - Pete Gibson 0-1, Conner Vezina 0-2, Kale Konen 0-2, Johhny Reiser 0-2, Daimon Skradski 0-2, Cole Pulliam 0-2, Tyler Lugues 0-2, Anthony Macias 0-1, Jesse Hughes 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (37-16) - Brady Jones 0-3, Trevor Doud 1-4, Isaac Richardson 2-2 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Brody Ayers 2-3 (2B), Bo Hays 2-3 (HR), Josh Wisecarver 2-3, Mayson Shively 0-2, Brandon Beedie 2-2.
Gallatin Valley 8, Dillon 2
Dillon 011 000 0 - 2 9 0
Gallatin Valley 000 701 x - 8 9 1
Conner Vezina, Sawyer Tackett (4) and n/a. Mayson Shivley, Bo Hays (3) and n/a.
DILLON - Pete Gibson 2-2, Vezina 0-3, Kale Konen 1-4, Johnny Reiser 1-2, Dean Smith 0-3, Cole Pulliam 2-3, Tackett 0-4, Anthony Macias 2-4 (2B), Daimon Skradski 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (38-16) - Brady Jones 0-1, Trevor Doud 0-2, Isaac Richardson 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 1-4, Brody Ayers 2-4 (2B), Bo Hays 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 2-3, Patrick Dietz 2-4, Brandon Beedie 1-3.
Gallatin Valley 6, Belgrade 5
Belgrade 000 230 000 - 5 5 2
Gallatin Valley 001 200 201 - 6 11 5
Coby Richards, Lane Niell (7), Aidan Kulbeck (9) and Connor Reid. Patrick Dietz, Logan Vasarella (7) and Brandon Beedie.
BELGRADE (33-13) - Neill 0-4, Dyson Kinnaman 0-4, Kash Fike 1-3 (2B), Richards 2-4, Reid 1-3, Brody Jacksha 0-3, Payton Burman 1-4, Cooper VanLuchene 0-4, Alex Casas 0-1, Mason Jacobsen 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (39-16) - Brady Jones 1-4, Trevor Doud 3-4 (2B), Isaac Richardson 0-5, Cyrus Richardson 1-4, Vasarella 1-1, Brody Ayers 2-5 (2B), Bo Hays 1-4, Josh Wisecarver 1-4, Josh Majors 1-4, Beedie 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 8, Belgrade 6
Belgrade 000 105 0 - 6 6 2
Gallatin Valley 000 404 x - 8 7 5
Cooper VanLuchene and n/a. Bo Hays, Brandon Beedie (7) and Cyrus Richardson.
BELGRADE (33-14) - Lane Neill 1-3 (2B), Kash Fike 0-4, Brody Jacksha 1-4, Coby Richards 2-4, Connor Reid 1-2, Payton Burman 0-3, Mason Jacobsen 0-2, Keaton Carter 1-2, Aidan Kulbeck 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (40-16) - Brady Jones 1-4, Trevor Doud 0-4, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Richardson 2-2 (2B), Brody Ayers 1-3, Hays 1-2, Josh Wisecarver 1-2, Patrick Dietz 0-3, Logan Vasarella 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 13, Livingston 0
Livingston 000 00 - 0 3 8
Gallatin Valley 501 7x - 13 8 1
Simon Coleman, Jakob Cipriani (2), Ryan Baver (4) and n/a. Brandon Beedie and n/a.
LIVINGSTON - Cipriani 0-2, Casey Miller 0-2, David Osen 1-2, Brooks Smith 0-2, Cody Prather 0-2, Ben Nash 1-2, Max Stern 1-2, Baver 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (41-16) - Brady Jones 2-3 (2B), Trevor Doud 1-3, Isaac Richardson 0-2, Brody Ayers 0-4, Bo Hays 1-2 (2B), Josh Wisecarver 1-4, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Austin Devers 1-2, Garrett Penny 1-2 (2B).
Gallatin Valley 11, Livingston 0
Livingston 000 00 - 0 2 1
Gallatin Valley 024 5x - 11 10 0
Casey Miller, David Osen (3) and n/a. Brody Ayers and n/a.
LIVINGSTON - Jakob Cipriani 1-2, Miller 0-2, David Osen 0-2, Simon Coleman 1-2, Brooks Smith 0-2, Cody Prather 0-2, Will Nash 0-2, Max Stern 0-1, Ryan Baver 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (42-16) - Brady Jones 1-4, Trevor Doud 0-2, Isaac Richardson 1-2, Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Bo Hays 1-2, Josh Wisecarver 0-1, Patrick Dietz 1-1, Jaxson Kloote 3-3, Logan Vasarella 2-3.
Gallatin Valley 11, Jackson 3
Jackson 100 020 0 - 3 5 5
Gallatin Valley 101 442 x - 11 7 2
Mason Wright, Lukas Gralund (6) and n/a. Jaxson Kloote, Logan Vasarella (2) and n/a.
JACKSON - Parker Bleggi 0-4, Ayden Gralund 1-3 (2B), Steven Ashurts 1-3 (2B), Alex Nissenberg 1-2, Matt Fisher 1-2, Austin VanSkike 0-2, Bridger Hamond 0-2, L. Gralund 0-2, Owen Khanna 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (43-16) - Trevor Doud 0-2, Bo Hays 0-3, Isaac Richardson 0-4, Cyrus Richardson 3-3 (2 2B), Brody Ayers 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 1-3, Josh Majors 0-2, Garrett Penny 1-2 (2B), Vasarella 1-3.
Gallatin Valley 12, Colorado 8
Gall. Valley 200 022 110 4 - 12 15 2
Colorado 001 021 310 0 - 8 14 8
Jake Palomo, Lucas Wade (6) and n/a. Josh Majors, Isaac Richardson (5), Brady Jones (8), Josh Wisecarver (9) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (44-16) - Jones 3-5, Trevor Doud 2-4, Bo Hays 2-6, Cyrus Richardson 1-4, Brody Ayers 2-6, Josh Wisecarver 1-5, Patrick Dietz 2-5, Brandon Beedie 1-5, Garrett Penny 1-4, Logan Vasarella 0-0, I. Richardson 0-0.
COLORADO SPRINGS - Bronner Cole 1-4, Even Lawretz 3-5, Gavin Amoruso 1-5, Casey Baldwin 1-3, Josh Kates 1-3 (2B), Palomo 0-2, Wade 1-2 (2B), Tyler Morales 1-4, Airen Honeywood 2-5, Sean Kramer 1-3, Dom Rice 1-2, Jack Bray 1-3.
Cody 5, Gallatin Valley 2
Gallatin Valley 110 000 0 - 2 7 1
Cody 000 302 x - 5 9 2
Bo Hays, Trevor Doud (4) and n/a. Jackson Schroeder, Tristan Blatt (7) and n.a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (44-17) - Brady Jones 2-4, Doud 2-4, Isaac Richardson 0-4, Cyrus Richardson 0-3, Brody Ayers 2-3, Hays 0-2, Josh Majors 1-3, Garrett Penny 0-2, Logan Vasarella 0-3.
CODY - Tyler Grenz 2-3, Ethan Johnston 1-3 (3B), Blatt 1-3, Schroeder 1-2, Devyn Engdahl 2-3 (2 2B), Trey Thomasson 2-3 (2B), Dominic Phillips 0-2, Grady McCarten 0-0, Ben Reinker 0-2, Wyatt Carlson 0-1, Jace Jarorft 0-3.