The Gallatin Valley Outlaws bounced back from a doubleheader to Belgrade by winning three of four games over the weekend during a tournament in Havre.
The Outlaws defeated Calgary 13-0, Havre 9-5 and Miles City 2-0. The loss was a hard fought contest against Glendive, 5-4.
Josh Majors led the charge against Calgary on Friday by tossing a 4-hitter and striking out six. Marcus Holen was 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, while Cyrus Richardson, Colten Hayder and Garrett Penny each hit a double.
In Saturday’s first game, Gallatin Valley was limited to two hits in the defeat. Three Glendive pitchers combined to shut down the offense.
Later in the day the Outlaws tallied 13 hits en route to victory after rallying from a three-run deficit. Majors was 3 for 3 with a double, while Holen was 2 for 4 with a double.
Gallatin Valley capped the tournament with a victory despite being held to just one hit. But the team capitalized on five walks to produce a pair of runs.
Hayder picked up on the win on the mound, scattering four hits and striking out six.
The Outlaws (15-10) host the 23rd Annual GVO Memorial Tournament beginning Thursday.
GVO Memorial Tournament
Thursday’s schedule
Lewistown vs. Gallatin Valley, 6 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Lewistown vs. Dillon, 8:30 a.m.
Bitterroot vs. Dillon, 10:45 a.m.
Bitterroot vs. Lewistown, 1 p.m.
Cody (Wyo.) vs. Havre, 3:15 p.m.
Cody (Wyo.) vs. Gallatin Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Havre vs. Lewistown, 8:30 p.m.
Cody (Wyo.) vs. Lewistown, 10:45 a.m.
Cody (Wyo.) vs. Dillon, 1 p.m.
Havre vs. Gallatin Valley, 3:15 p.m.
Bitterroot vs. Gallatin Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Bitterroot vs. Cody (Wyo.), 8:30 a.m.
Bitterroot vs. Havre, 10:45 a.m.
Dillon vs. Havre, 1 p.m.
Dillon vs. Gallatin Valley, 3:15 p.m.
Boxscores
Gallatin Valley 13, Calgary 0
Gallatin Valley 104 220 4 - 13 8 0
Calgary 000 000 0 - 0 4 5
Josh Majors and n/a. Matt Metcalf, Aedyn Slarey (4), Lleyton Hunter (6) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (13-9) - Marcus Holen 3-4 (2B), Brady Jones 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-2 (2B), Brody Ayers 1-5, Colten Hayder 1-3 (2B), Garrett Penny 1-4 (2B), Michael Diefenderfer 0-4, Wyatt Bodenheimer 0-2, Logan Vasarella 0-4.
CALGARY - Jordon Conrad 1-3, Julian Duney 0-3, Ryan Bratt 2-2, Thomas Hauck 1-3, Aley Foster 0-3, Hunter 0-3, Nash Wilshusen 0-3, Kieran Ogilvie 0-3, Metcalf 0-2.
Glendive 5, Gallatin Valley 4
Gallatin Valley 020 020 0 - 4 2 8
Glendive 220 010 x - 5 4 2
Logan Vasarella, Mason Engbretson (5) and n/a. Vinny Torres, Taden Sokoloski (4), Shann McPherons (6) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (13-10) - Reid Woodward 0-2, Marcus Holen 0-2, Brady Jones 0-4, Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Brody Ayers 0-3, Bo Hays 0-3, Colten Hayder 0-2, Mayson Shively 0-3, Lane Chase 1-2, Michael Diefenderfer 0-2, Josh Majors 0-0.
GLENDIVE - Parker Buckley 1-4, Riley Basta 1-4, Casey Rounsville 0-3, Rhett Hoffer 0-2, Jace Curtiss 1-3, Derek Reynolds 1-3, Chase Crockett 0-3, Teagon Wahl 0-2, Axton Franks 0-2.
Gallatin Valley 9, Havre 5
Havre 311 000 0 - 5 5 0
Gallatin Valley 200 016 x - 9 13 5
Kale Reno, Kash Keller (6) and n/a. Brody Ayers, Wyatt Bodenheimer (4) and n/a.
HAVRE - Eli Cloninger 2-4, Theron Peterson 1-3, Brody Nanini 0-3, Jevin Jenkins 1-3, Terek Shipp 1-2 (2B), Ezra Pyle 0-3, Trenton Maloughney 0-2, Kale Vancampen 0-2, Chason Mader 0-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (14-10) - Marcus Holen 2-4 (2B), Mayson Shively 2-4, Josh Majors 3-3 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 1-3 (2B), Colten Hayder 1-3, Bo Hays 0-3, Garrett Penny 1-4, Lane Chase 2-3, Reid Woodward 1-3.
Gallatin Valley 2, Miles City 0
Gallatin Valley 000 001 1 - 2 1 0
Miles City 000 000 0 - 0 4 3
Colten Hayder and n/a. Pierce Hollowell, Caiden Haycock (6), and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (15-10) - Marcus Holen 0-4, Brady Jones 1-2, Josh Majors 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Bo Hays 0-2, Mayson Shively 0-2, Lane Chase 0-2, Michael Diefenderfer 0-3, Reid Woodward 0-2.
MILES CITY - Carson Hunter 0-3, Ryder Lee 0-3, Charlie Lang 1-3, Logan Muri 1-2, Aiden Cline 0-2, Dalton Polesky 0-3, Brennan Hager 1-2, Dylan Holmlund 1-2, Hollowell 0-2.