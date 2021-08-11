ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws’ bid for a Legion A Northwest Regional championship was stifled 4-0 by Idaho’s state champions on Tuesday night at Mulcahy Stadium.
Gallatin Valley finished its record-setting season with a 59-23 record.
“I thought we represented Montana extremely well,” Outlaws coach Duwayne Scott told 406mtsports.com Tuesday night. “We just ran into a couple good arms today and yesterday, and we just couldn’t come up with that big hit.”
Marsh Valley defeated Wasilla, Alaska, 14-1 earlier to advance to the championship. The Idaho team (41-4) won five straight games after opening the tournament with a 7-6 loss to the Outlaws; included was a 6-1 no-hit victory on Monday over Gallatin Valley.
“They’re very good,” Scott said. “They have three legit (pitchers). And they swing the bat really well and they played defense. We made a couple costly errors.”
Pitcher Patrick Dietz allowed six hits and one earned run in six innings for the Outlaws. Stanton Howell pitched a five-hit, seven-inning shutout for Marsh Valley.
Bo Hays of Gallatin Valley won the tournament’s top pitcher award.
The right-hander was a starter and closer. He struck out nine batters in 5 1/3 innings in a Day 3 win. He closed out a Day 2 win with a save. He racked up 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings and posted a sparkling 1.11 ERA.
For the tournament, Hays retired 16 of the 21 batters he faced.
Marsh Valley’s Howell retired nine straight and 12 of 13 across the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. He never allowed a base runner to reach third and got a double play behind him in the first inning.
Peyton Howe continued his torrid hitting with an RBI double in the bottom half of the first. Howell helped his own cause after scoring from third on a passed ball in the third inning to make it 2-0.
Howell responded with 1-2-3 innings in the third and fourth frames. Marsh Valley scored twice in the fourth on an error.
Marsh Valley is the fourth team from Idaho to win a NWCART championship — the third to do so in Anchorage. In 2007, it was Montpelier. In 2014, it was Pocatello. In 2021, it’s Marsh Valley.
The Eagles came back after losing the first game on the first day to Gallatin Valley to win the next five games by a combined score of 50-11.
Though the finish was disappointing, Scott said the Outlaws enjoyed their time in a unique setting. They went salmon fishing and stayed at a camp outside of Anchorage where they could sight-see.
And they played a lot of baseball.
“These kids deserved a state championship and a run at the regional championships,” Scott said. “All these kids returned from last year’s team and that’s why they worked last year for what they accomplished this year.”
The Outlaws finished 3-2 at the tournament beginning with a stunning rally against Marsh Valley Friday. Trailing 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, Gallatin Valley scored four runs to win 7-6.
“I thought our guys just did a good job of battling,” said Scott. “Took some good pitches and were able to come up with some big hits.”
The Outlaws then defeated South Anchorage 4-2 Saturday before beating Cody (Wyo.) 6-2 Monday. Games were rained out Sunday, which led five games being played on Monday, including two for Gallatin Valley, which endured its first loss to Marsh Valley.
Gallatin Valley 4, South Anchorage 2
South Anchorage 000 002 0 - 2 5 0
Gallatin Valley 200 020 x - 4 6 1
Reid Brock and n/a. Brody Ayers, Bo Hays (7) and n/a.
SOUTH ANCHORAGE - Brock 0-4, Joey Serra 1-4, Maddux Bevegni 1-3, Maddux Soland 2-3, Luke Ivanoff 0-3, Reece Ivanoff 0-2, Gavin Partch 0-1, Skyler Sugita 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (58-21) - Brady Jones 0-3, Isaac Richardson 1-2, Cyrus Richardson 0-3, Ayers 1-1, Hays 3-3 (2B), Josh Wisecarver 0-2, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Reid Woodward 0-3, Trevor Doud 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 6, Cody 2
Cody 000 020 0 - 2 6 4
Gallatin Valley 320 100 x - 6 8 2
Jackson Schroeder, Tristan Blatt (6) and n/a. Bo Hays and Cyrus Richardson.
CODY (47-14) - Tyler Grenz 1-3, Ethan Johnston 0-3, Blatt 2-3, Schroeder 0-4, Devyn Engdahl 1-3, Dominic Phillips 0-4, Grady McCarten 0-2, Chance Moss 1-3 (2B), Wyatt Carlson 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (59-21) - Brady Jones 1-3, Isaac Richardson 2-4 (2B), C. Richardson 0-2, Brody Ayers 2-3, Bo Hays 2-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-2, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Logan Vasarella 0-3, Trevor Doud 0-2.
Marsh Valley 6, Gallatin Valley 1
Marsh Valley 031 000 2 - 6 8 1
Gallatin Valley 000 000 1 - 1 0 2
Payton Howe, Daxton Woodmancy (7) and n/a. Logan Vasarella and n/a.
MARSH VALLEY (39-4) - James Bodily 1-4, Stanton Howell 1-4, Karter Howell 1-3 (2B), P. Howe 2-4, Braxton Foster 1-3, Alex Vaughan 0-4, Dylan Driessen 1-2, Jason Jones 0-1, Woodmancy 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (59-22) - Brady Jones 0-3, Isaac Richardson 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 0-3, Brody Ayers 0-2, Bo Hays 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-2, Patrick Dietz 0-2, Brandon Beedie 0-3, Trevor Doud 0-3.
Marsh Valley 4, Gallatin Valley 0
Gallatin Valley 000 000 0 - 0 5 2
Marsh Valley 101 200 x - 4 6 0
Patrick Dietz and Brandon Beedie. Stanton Howe and Karter Howe.
GALLATIN VALLEY (59-23) - Brady Jones 1-3, Isaac Richardson 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 0-3, Brody Ayers 1-3, Bo Hays 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 2-3 (2B), Josh Majors 0-3, Beedie 0-3, Trevor Doud 0-2.
MARSH VALLEY (41-4) - James Bodily 0-2, S. Howell 0-2, K. Howe 2-3, Payton Howe 1-2 (2B), Braxton Foster 0-3, Alex Vaughan 0-3, Dylan Driessen 2-3, Jason Jones 0-2, Daxton Woodmancy 1-1.