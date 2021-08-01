The Gallatin Valley Outlaws remained unbeaten in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Montana-Alberta Class A State Tournament.
The Outlaws trailed by two entering the bottom of the seventh, but rallied for a 6-5 victory against Glacier in the undefeated semifinal.
The Twins’ Hayden Bryan hit two batters and walked another in the seventh as Gallatin Valley loaded the bases with no outs. Cyrus Richardson drove in a run on a single to left, and then Brody Ayers singled to left to tie the game.
The Outlaws scored the game-winning run when Bo Hays flew out left and Isaac Richardson was able to score from third after tagging up.
Brandon Beedie went the distance on the mound for the Outlaws, allowing just five hits and striking out three. Ayers had two of the team’s five hits in finishing 2 for 4 at the plate.
Gallatin Valley (53-21) plays Great Falls at 3 p.m. Sunday and will advance to Monday regardless of the outcome.
Gallatin Valley 6, Glacier 5
Glacier 020 110 1 - 5 5 0
Gallatin Valley 000 300 3 - 6 5 3
Mikey Glass, Hayden Meehan (4), Taylor Bryan (7) and D Dunn. Brandon Beedie and Cyrus Richardson.
