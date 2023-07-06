Jake Hill

Butte Miners' Cayde Stajcar (0) throws the ball over Gallatin Valley's Jake Hill during a Southern A conference doubleheader Wednesday at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte.

 Joseph Scheller/The Montana Standard

In a matchup between teams atop the Southern A standings, the Butte Miners swept Gallatin Valley in a key late season doubleheader Wednesday.

Butte held on to win the opener, 3-1, after the Outlaws had the game-tying run at the plate in the top of the seventh. Then the Miners won Game 2 in a shootout, 19-12.

Tags

Recommended for you