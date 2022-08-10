While he was hired in mid-June, Layne Glaus officially took over as Manhattan Christian’s new athletic director Aug. 1.
Glaus replaces Jeff Bellach, who resigned as AD after three years in the position. Bellach had spent 20 years as a teacher and coach, but stepped away from education to take a job in the private sector.
Glaus hadn’t considered applying for the position until the school’s administration gauged his interest.
“Some of the administration had reached out to me and asked if I was interested,” he said. “That was kind of the first time I had thought anything about it.”
After going through the interviewing process and then being offered the job, Glaus gave it plenty of thought before accepting the position. He noted that the willingness of former athletic directors Liz Flikkema and Bellach to provide guidance played a factor.
“I definitely thought about it for a couple weeks and got back to them. It’s something I’m very excited for and can’t wait to get into it and learn and grown. It’s obviously something that is new to me, but got a lot of great coaches here already and a lot of great support from the administration,” said Glaus. “And like I said, Jeff and Liz are around and they’re more than willing to help out, so that will make the transition smooth.”
Bellach will continue to serve as girls basketball coach, after guiding the team to a third consecutive state tournament a year ago.
“It’s nice that both Jeff and Liz are around, so both of them have been helping out,” said Glaus. “I’ve been reaching out to some of the other AD’s that I’ve been working with in the area that I know and kind of learning that way.”
Glaus has served as the school’s head boys’ basketball coach the past two years, and guided the program an unbeaten season and Class C state championship a year ago. He also coached middle school golf.
“I’ll continue coaching boys basketball for now,” Glaus said. “I did some middle school golf last spring, so we’ll just kind of see what that looks like as we get closer.”
Bellach also coached while serving as athletic director and for two years coached the boys and girls’ basketball teams simultaneously. Thus, Glaus planned to have a conversation with Bellach and “pick his brain” about how to handle his duties as athletic director along with coaching.
The only real immediate concern for Glaus is the addition of a middle school football program. There are enough players interested this fall to form an 8-man team and a roughly six-game schedule is in the works.
Outside of that, Glaus has been busy finalizing high school and middle school schedules and making sure the school is compliant with Montana High School Association regulations.
“As far as coaching vacancies we have pretty much all of our high school coaches returning,” Glass said. “So that makes for an easy transition year one in that area.”