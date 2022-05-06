THREE FORKS — While weather conditions became less than ideal in the afternoon Thursday, golfers still posted impressive rounds at the Three Forks Invitational.
Manhattan Christian freshman Jocee Ruffatto won her first-ever tournament at Headwaters Golf Course, while teammate Grace Aamot tied for second.
Three Forks’ girls also posted solid scores in the regular season finale en route to winning the team title. Thus, coaches were pleased with the performance.
“The wind picked up and the conditions were less than ideal to say the least,” Three Forks head coach Aaron Harkins said. “But we had three girls shoot really good scores based on their normal rounds.”
Harkins also credited his players for being resilient on the course led by Taylor Raffety and Halee Wilson. The duo each finished with a 92 to tie for second with Aamot, while Lydia Kluin shot a 99 to finish under 100 for the first time in her career.
“Ari Judd also came in with a 102 just a few shots off her personal best and with those four scores, the girls got their second team win of the season,” Harkins said.
Ruffatto won the tournament with a 91 and was among four Eagles to place in the top 15. Tori Cook tied for sixth with a 100, while Lindsay Cook was 11th with a 106.
“Jocee Ruffatto played her best round ever and won the tournament,” Christian co-head coach Tom Hubers said. “She’s only been playing for a couple of years so we’re excited about her potential in the future. Happy to see her and Grace take first and second individually and the girls get second as a team.”
Three Forks won the team title with a 385, while Christian finished just four strokes back with a 389. Manhattan did not field a full team.
The Tigers were led by Madeline Kitto, who carded a 103. She was followed by Kaitlyn Sander and Madelyn Skillman, who had scores of 119 and 122, respectively.
On the boys’ side, Jefferson won the team title with a 338, while Christian was second with a 363. Three Forks was fourth (388) and Manhattan was fifth (407).
Townsend’s Peyton Toney won the tournament with a 77.
Cavan Visser tied with Jefferson’s Luke Eckmann to place third with an 84. Carter VanDyken and Logan Leep also placed in the top 10 with scores of 86 and 89 to take 6th and 10th, respectively.
“Cavan remained steady for our boys, shooting 84 and we were pleased to have two other scores in the 80’s from Carter and Logan and place second as a team,” said Hubers.
The Eagles were rounded out by Cody Hager, who carded a 104.
Three Forks was led by Dylan Kamps, who placed 5th with an 85. Cass Violett also finished in the top 15 after tying for 14th with a 98.
The Wolves were rounded out by Austin Allen (100), Morgan Karn (105) and Walker Page (118).
“It is always nice having your kids perform well at a home meet and this one especially as it is the last tournament before divisionals,” said Harkins. “Our goal now is to take some stress of, have a fun lighthearted practice tomorrow and then get back to business as we head to Fairmont on Monday.”
Evan Douma was the lone Manhattan player to score under 100 with a 96. He was followed by Nolan Sofie (101), Aaron Carlson (103), Drew Deming (107), and Corban Johnson (117).
Three Forks and Manhattan will compete Tuesday in the divisional tournament at Fairmont Hot Springs, while Christian will be in Shelby for its divisional.