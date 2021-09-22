Wilson Goodhue scored with about 30 seconds remaining in the contest Tuesday to lift Belgrade to a 3-2 conference victory on the road.
The Panthers snapped a five-match losing streak and won for the first time since defeating Great Falls CMR in their season-opener. Belgrade had tied with Great Falls in the team’s first meeting.
Noah Russell scored a pair of first half goals off assists from Will Mauritsen to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead at halftime. The junior then assisted on Goodhue’s game-winning goal.
Thursday, Belgrade was shutout in another Eastern AA contest against Billings Skyview. The Falcons led just 2-0 at halftime before tallying three second half goals.
Beau Detra netted both first half goals for Skyview, including a penalty kick, while Taylor Moore scored twice in the second half.
The Falcons outshot Belgrade 20-14 and Panthers keeper Shay Schoolcraft made 11 saves.
Belgrade (2-5-1) returns to action Saturday hosting Great Falls CMR. The team’s seniors will be honored after the contest.
Belgrade girls shut out by Bison
Belgrade’s offensive struggles continued Tuesday in a road loss against Great Falls. The Panthers were unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 defeat.
It was the fifth time during a six-match losing streak that Belgrade has been shutout. This follows back-to-back victories to start the season, including a 2-0 win against the Bison.
Great Falls earned a season split with a second half goal for the lone score.
Belgrade also lost an Eastern AA match to Billings Skyview Thursday. Charlize Davis scored a hattrick in leading the Falcons to a 6-0 victory. Two of her goals came in the first half.
Skyview, which also got goals from Addy Duncan, Rae Smart and Ava Petersen, outshot the Panthers 25-4. Belgrade keeper Mackenzie Turner made 15 saves.
Belgrade (2-6-0) returns to action Saturday hosting Great Falls CMR. The team’s seniors will be honored prior to the contest.
The Panthers will then travel to Billings West Sept. 30 before hosting Billings Senior on Oct. 2 and Bozeman Oct. 7.
Boys
Billings Skyview 5, Belgrade 0
Skyview 2 3 - 5
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
BS - Beau Detra, PK
BS - Detra (unavailable)
BS - Taylor Moore (free kick)
BS - Cooper Moore (unavailable)
BS - Taylor Moore (unavailable)
Shots: BS 20, Bel 14. CK: BS 7, Bel 2. Fouls: BS 10, Bel 4. Saves: BS 9, Bel 11.
Belgrade 3, Great Falls 2
Belgrade 2 1 - 3
Great Falls 1 1 - 2
Bel - Noah Russell (Will Mauritsen)
GF - Unavailable
Bel - Russell (Mauritsen)
GF - Unavailable
Bel - Wilson Goodhue (Russell)
Girls
Billings Skyview 6, Belgrade 0
Skyview 5 1 - 6
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
BS - Charlize Davis (Isabel Schauber), 1st
BS - Addy Duncan, PK, 19th
BS - Davis (Kylie Swanton), 20th
BS - Davis (Schauber), 26th
BS - Rae Smart (MG Spotted Bear), 29th
BS - Ava Petersen (unassisted), 40th
Shots: BS 25, Bel 4. CK: BS 12, Bel 0. Saves: BS 0, Bel 15.
Great Falls 1, Belgrade 0
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Great Falls 0 1 - 1
GF - Unknown
Stats not provided.