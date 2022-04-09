Noting that priorities have shifted, Chris Grabowska has stepped down as head coach of Manhattan’s football team. He submitted his resignation Monday and the school has already begun the search for a replacement.
Grabowska noted it was a difficult decision, but wants to devote more time to his family and children.
“It definitely was a hard decision. It’s a decision that I was going back and forth on for a couple months at least now,” he said. “Just thought to myself that I got two young girls and they’re starting to play sports now. That’s just time I can’t get back and I miss a lot of their stuff because of football stuff.
“We had a good run and it’s just time to step back and not put my family on the back burner so to speak, and spend more time with them. It definitely wasn’t an easy decision and not something that I took lightly.”
Grabowska had been part of the program for the past 13 years beginning as an assistant coach in 2009. He spent five games as the interim head coach in 2013 when former head coach Dale McQueary was suspended during investigation into financial issues related to the football team.
Grabowska posted a 3-2 record in McQueary’s absence and then became the team’s head coach in 2014. The program had tasted postseason success under McQueary and then Grabowska took it to the next level during his eight years at the helm.
Manhattan posted winning seasons six times, won a pair of division titles, advanced to the postseason six times, and reached the state championship game in 2019 and 2020. After losing to Eureka in the 2019 Class B championship game, the Tigers went 12-0 in 2020 en route to winning the program’s first-ever state title.
“Really proud of our former coaches and coaches that have helped me out, and especially of the former players and current players,” said Grabowska. “They’ve given their all to the program and they’ve done everything we’ve asked. Really lucky and blessed to have been a part of the program for as long as I have.”
Grabowska steps away with a 59-24 record, including the five games as interim head coach. His teams were 11-5 in the postseason.
While he’ll no longer be the head coach, Grabowska would still like to help out the team.
“I would love to still be part of the program and help out,” he said. “Whatever role the next head coach would want me to do, yeah, we’ll see what happens.”
Manhattan finished with a 2-6 record this past season after the team lost quite a bit of talent from the previous two years. The only other losing season the team had under Grabowska was in 2014.
“We got a lot of young talent coming up and a lot of those kids got a lot of playing time last year,” he said. “So really excited to see where the program continues to go.”
Since 2010, when Manhattan reached the state semifinals under McQueary, the program has been among the best in the state. The Tigers have advanced to the postseason 10 times and have had just two losing campaigns.
Thus, Grabowska feels good about stepping away now.
“I’ve always had the mindset that I want to hand off the program in a good spot, and I feel like I’m doing that,” Grawbowska said. “I feel like the kids are excited, they’re buying in and they’re putting in the work this offseason to get ready for next year. I think we all realized after a season like last year, we got to work. We got to earn it.”