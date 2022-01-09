Led by a pair of tournament champions, Belgrade earned a seventh place finish over the weekend at the Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational at Gallatin High School.
Billings Senior won the tournament with a score of 206.5, while Billings West and Butte rounded out the top three with 201.5 and 175.5 points, respectively. The Panthers finished with a score of 124.5, while Three Forks was 16th with 74.
Mason Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt remained unbeaten on the season for Belgrade after both went 4-0 en route to winning titles at 120 and 132, respectively. The duo each improved to 20-0.
Gutenberger pinned his first two opponents and then defeated Billings West’s Jase Van Pelt in the semifinals 4-2. In the finals the sophomore beat Billings Senior’s Holden Howe 10-3 in a rematch from a dual earlier in the week.
“He had a pretty dominant finals match,” Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston said. “He just took it to him.”
Schmidt, who typically wrestles at 126, bumped up a weight class and didn’t miss a beat. The junior pinned two of his opponents, notched a technical fall, and defeated Idren Peak of Billings Senior in the semifinals.
“He wanted to avenge his losses from last year and that comes from Idren Peak from Senior,” said Weatherston. “I weighed a few options on the table for him and just explained my thoughts and concerns about bumping up and he wanted the match. So we put him in there.”
Schmidt beat Peak 8-3 to advance to the finals.
“That was a good win. That was a big win for Carter,” said Weatherston. “He won the match and we lost to him twice last year, so the competitiveness out of him is unreal.”
Schmidt capped the tournament by pinning Butte’s Kip Pumnea at the 2:24 mark in the finals.
Logan Linn also reached the championship for Belgrade at 152. He pinned his first four opponents before losing to Bozeman’s Avery Allen by fall in the finals at the 1:16 mark.
“He wrestled a phenomenal weekend. First match of the day he had a rematch with Logan Cole from Billings Senior and that was the one he lost in overtime on Tuesday,” said Weatherston. “He handled him pretty well. Logan wrestled a great match and then after that pinned his way all the way to the finals.”
The Panthers’ only other placer was Xaden Cunningham. The senior pinned three of his opponents en route finishing with a 5-2 record and placing fourth.
“This is kind of the first tournament he’s wrestled all year. Kind of been battling injuries,” said Weatherston. “Every single match that went by throughout the weekend he was getting better and better and looking like he’s where he needed to be.”
Three Forks was led by Cole Rogers, who finished as the runner up at 103. He posted a 3-1 record with the lone loss coming in the finals to Billings West’s Zach Morse.
Brayden Linville placed fifth at 113 after going 4-2 in the tournament. He defeated Lockwood’s Dalton Hinebauch 5-3 in the fifth place match.
The only other placer for the Wolves was Chase Kirkland at 126. He went 3-3 over the weekend, including a loss to Helena Capital’s Hunter Rahn in the seventh place match.
Manhattan, which finished with nine points, did not have a wrestler place in the tournament. Cyrus Richardson reached the quarterfinals at 170 and notched a second round pin.
Belgrade girls place fourth at tourney
All six of Belgrade’s girls placed in the tournament led by Norah Larson. The junior finished as the runner up at 205 after pinning her way to the finals.
Chi Gushi and KyLee Lindsley placed third at 152 and 170, respectively. Each finished with a 3-1 record with every win by fall.
Allie Murphy went 2-2 en route to placing fourth at 126, while Destiny Taylor finished with a 4-2 record and placed fifth at 113. Belgrade was rounded out by Dekota Carter, who placed seventh at 170.
“They all wrestled phenomenal. Our girls team is freaking tough,” said Weatherston. “They’re gritty and they don’t stop until the last whistle blows, and they’re making huge strides.”
Manhattan’s Payton Johnson finished with a 2-2 record at 152 en route to placing fifth.
Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational
Boys team scores: Billings senior 206.5, Billings West 201.5, Butte 175.5, Great Falls 162, Helena Capital 143, Huntley Project 127, Belgrade 124.5, Billings Skyview 122.5, Cody 122, Worland 116, Laurel 87, Livingston-Big Timber 83, Bozeman 78, Great Falls CMR 75.5, Powell 74, Three Forks 74, Whitehall 68, Dillon 60, Hardin 52, Bozeman Gallatin 49, Billings Central 45, Anaconda 36, Shepherd 32.5, Helena 29, Colstrip 18, Forsyth 18, White Sulphur Springs 17, Lockwood 10, Manhattan 9,
Girls team scores: Billings senior 173, Butte 144, Billings Skyview 108, Belgrade 92, Billings West 66, Bozeman Gallatin 50, Anaconda 48, Dillon 37, Livingston-Big Timber 36, Great Falls 34, Huntley Project 20, Lockwood 12, Bozeman 11, Manhattan 10, Helena Capital 9, Powell 4, Helena 2, Butte Central 1, Colstrip 1.
Boys Results
103: Zach Mose, West; Cole Rogers, TF; Elijah Nose, Lau; Cashton Splar, Capital; Tristan Vladic, Senior; Baylor Burton, HP; Isaac Skogen, Whi; Eli Frisino, Boz.
113: Keyan Hernandez, West; Trey Smith< Cod; Cole Krutzfeldt, Senior; Trey Whitlock, Butte; Brayden Linville, TF; Dalton Hinebauch, Loc; Payne Reilly, For; Kobe Swain, Wor.
120: Mason Gutenberger, Bel; Holden Howe, Senior; Jase Van Pelt, West; Daylan Forshee, Senior; Cole Worley, Butte; Gage Clothier, GF; Devin Grossman, Skyview; Samuel Elliott, GF.
126: Cooper Lane, HP; Noah Huffaker, Dil; Demetrios Saliaris, Senior; Kale Baumann, GF; Karson Pumnea, Butte; Jack Montoya, Boz; Hunter Rahn, Capital; Chase Kirkland, TF.
132: Carter Schmidt, Bel; Kip Pumnea, Butte; Hunter Ketchem, Skyview; Ross Goncalves, Wor; Kamer Amende, Gallatin; Idren Peak, Senior; Dash Nugent, West; Vinny Timmons, Pow.
138: Carson DesRosier, Capital; Jesse Aarness, West; Jalen Vladic, Senior; Talen Barrington, Skyview; Maverick McEwen, Butte; Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda; Timmy Rodriguez, Senior; Sean Mehling, Hardin.
145: Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls; Danyk Jacobsen, L-BT; James Roan, Senior; Connor Konda, Butte; Zaden Heck, Col; Aden Winder, Lau; Tel Holland, Dil; Devon O'Neill, Blgs Central.
152: Avery Allen, Boz; Logan Linn, Bel; Calvin Carroll, GF; Dylan Block, GF; Ian Mehrens, Helena; Jackson Wood, Cod; Owen Younger, Lau; Kale Konecny, West.
160: Drake Rhodes, West; Conner Kovick, Capital: Miles Hoerauf, Whi; AJ Lafurge, CMR; Garrett Sholley, HP; Gavin Vetter, Butte; Felix Peterson, Gallatin; Kadyen Howe, Har.
170: Paolo Salminen, Skyview; Shawn Miller, Senior; Wylee Lindeen, HP; Cooper Freitag, West; Devron Breweer; GF; Kyle Dnny, Whi; Collin Lindermann, Cod; Nathan Harper, Worl.
182: Mason Christian< Butte; Cade Gubler, L-VT; Grayson Beaudrie, Cod; Stetson Davis, Pow; Gavin Millard, Boz; Cody Todd, Blgs Central; Cole YOunger, Lau; Josh Rose, Wor.
205: Brendan Lockart, GF; Stran Selman, HP; Dillen Barrington, Skyview; Xaden Cunningham, Belgrade; Charlie Desmarias, Senior; Dante Pallone, Har; Jace Grant, Cody; Jimmy Dees, Pow.
285: Talon Marsh, Capital; Christan Peterson, WOr; Leo Scafani, Whi; Danny Becker, Cod; Raven Hensley, GF; Maxx Lee, Senior; Paul Mousel, Capital; Kade Schleeman, Butte.
Girls Results
103: Kaylee LaPier, Butte; Madyson LaPier, Butte; LeeAnn Hoch, Sehhe; Karlie Payne, L-BT; Jessie LaPier, Butte; Shyann Hillier, Gal.
113: Kaylin Taylor, GF; Cora Pesanti, Ana; Aydein Gonzalez, Butte; Faya Holland, Dil; Destiny Taylor, Bel; Leah Smith, Skyview; Madison Shenefelt, West.
120: Ryleigh Warner, Ana; Brynn Brower, Skyview; Jersey Berg, Senior; isabel Hansen, Skyview; Hailey Unrein, Loc; Iszy McCrea, Dil; Taylor Burke, Butte.
126: Bella Hernandez, West; Isabelle Dillon, Senior; Teya Edwards, Butte; Allie Murphy, Bel; Kaitly Thorn, Boz; Tiera Hoffert, Skyview; Yessenia Teague, Pow; Coral WHite, Senior.
132: Jessiga Guler, L-BT; Lily Schultz, Gal; Evija Cagle, Skyview; Trinity Brackett, Gal; Paige Gershmel, Senior; Liviya Atwood, Senior; Brooklyn Stensland, Wet; Allison Liwosz, Skyview.
138: Makenzee Neal, West; Gretchen Donally, HP; Maria Matosich, Gal; Simah Anson, DIl; Payton Kale, Senior; Emerson Eckhardt, Senior; Gena Pannell, Boz.
145: Lilly Bennum, Capital; Lanie Russell, Helena.
152: Kendal Tucker, Senior; Gracy Jnes, Senior; Chi Gushi, Bel; Haven Ferguson, Skyview; Payton Johnson, Man; Raylee Parker, Senior; Kinley Crane, Loc.
170: Rylee Kogolshak, Senior; Chaeli Scown, Butte; KyLee Lindsley, Bel; Cabry Taylor, WSS; Hayla Hoffman< Butte; Paisley Jaeger, Senior; Deota Carter, Bel; Kyla Redfox, Col.
205: Kassidee Savaria, Skyview; Norah Larson, Bel; Rian Ferriter, Butte; Celia Jaeger, Senior; Teaka Mahlmeister, Senior; Ashlee Wilcox, Butte; Erica Guerrero, GF; Maya Killgrove, She.
285: Marika Bonner, West; Makenna Bazo, Butte.