On the first pitch he saw in top of the seventh, Conner Reid took a cut. After the ball made it back into the infield, Belgrade’s starting catcher was standing on second.
Two batters later Reid scored from third on a sacrifice bunt by Cooper VanLuchene to give the Bandits a 3-2 lead. It proved to be the game-winning run as Belgrade hung on for a one-run victory Saturday against Mission Valley in an elimination game at the Montana-Alberta Class A State Tournament in Havre.
“Conner gets it all going with just a barreled baseball,” Bandits manager Johnny Graham said. “I believe that was a first pitch fastball he jumped on for that double.”
It was the only hit of the game for Reid, who advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt along the third base line by Brody Jacksha. Then VanLuchene fouled off the first pitch he saw from Bryson Fisher on a suicide squeeze attempt.
“He fouled the first pitch off and they took a mound visit,” Graham said. “(I was) just going off a hunch they were coming back to the strike zone right away, I didn’t want to wait, so we put it on again and he executed it.”
VanLuchene got the bunt down on the second attempt, and then reached base on an error while Reid scored. While a pair of ground outs ended the inning, Belgrade took the lead into the bottom half of the frame with ace Coby Richards on the mound.
“Coby was absolutely sensational on the mound today. Just his competitiveness — I thought he was real steady with his emotions,” said Graham. “There were some times in that game where things didn’t go great for him behind him defensively, and he stuck with it and completed his task, which is executing pitches.”
Richards struck out the first two batters he faced in the seventh on three pitches each, and then got Xaiver Fisher to fly out to end the game after falling behind in the count. He scattered seven hits and struck out nine.
While Reid wound up scoring the game-winning run, Graham pointed to the fourth as the turning point in the contest. Mission Valley loaded the bases with one out, but failed to score after Richards recorded a strike out and then induced an inning-ending fly out.
“The big out was that one out strike out because nothing’s put in play,” said Graham. “That was huge. And then next guy flies out to center.”
The Bandits (48-18) were limited to just four hits by Fisher, but kept their season alive following a first round loss to Laurel. Now, with two consecutive wins, they’re among the four remaining teams in the tournament going into Sunday.
“I’m really happy for the guys, really proud of them,” said Graham. “They’ve done a great job of believing that it’s possible and believing in each other and believing in themselves as well.”
Belgrade 3, Mission Valley 2
Belgrade 001 010 1 - 3 4 2
Misison Valley 010 010 0 - 2 7 2
Coby Richards and Conner Reid. Bryson Fisher and Espn Fisher.
BELGRADE (48-18) - Lane Neill 1-3 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 0-3, Kash Fike 0-3, Richardson 1-3, Reid 1-3 (2B), Brody Jacksha 0-2, Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Keaton Carter 0-2, Aidan Kulbeck 1-3.
MISSION VALLEY - Xavier Fisher 2-4, Alex Muzquiz 1-3, Dawson DuMont 0-3, E. Fisher 0-2, Eric 1-3, Dylan Davis 2-3, Daniel 1-3, B. Fisher 0-2, Ethan McCauley 0-1, Darian 0-2.