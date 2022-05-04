Billings West's Jaeden Wolff, center, crosses the finish line during the girls 100 meter dash while Belgrade's Jordan Cassidy, right, place fifth at the 2022 Midland Roundtable Top 10 Track and Field Meet at the Laurel Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Belgrade's Zach Cramer competes in boys long jump at the 2022 Midland Roundtable Top 10 Track and Field Meet at the Laurel Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Amy Lynn Nelson/Billings Gazette
Several local athletes shined Tuesday at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet. The annual event was held at the Laurel Sports Complex with Billings West’s girls and Gallatin’s boys winning the team titles.
Belgrade had more than half a dozen athletes compete as well as two relay teams. Aidan McGoldrick had the team’s best finish after placing second in pole vault at 13-feet, 6-inches.
Sam Nash was third in the 3,200 with a personal best time of 9:51.95, while Zach Cramer was fourth in long jump (19-11.75), fifth in high jump (5-10) and ninth in triple jump. Evan Major was fifth in both the 100 (11.35) and 200 (23.20).
Ryan Simon was sixth in shot put and the 4x100 relay placed seventh.
On the girls’ side, Jordan Cassidy took fifth in the 100 with a time of 12.96 and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay, which placed seventh. Hannah Giese and Grace Stewart each placed seventh in the 3,200 and 800, respectively.
Manhattan Christian was led by Jadyn VanDyken and Alexis DeVries, who boasted top five finishes. VanDyken placed second in triple jump (34-07) and third in the 200 (26.86), while DeVries was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.60).
Manhattan boasted a winner in Michael Swan. He won the 400 with a time of 50.40 seconds and was second in long jump (20-05).