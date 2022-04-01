Manhattan Christian, Manhattan and Three Forks kicked off the track season Thursday at the Snowflake Meet in Columbus, and four athletes met prequalifying times or marks for state.
Christian’s Jaydn VanDyken won the triple jump with a mark of 33-feet, 9.5-inches to qualifying for state. The junior also won the 100 (13.21), 200 (26.9) and placed third in the long jump (15-03).
The team’s other athlete to prequalify was Oren Arthun in the 3,200. The sophomore posted a winning time of 10:20.25.
“We had a great start to our season today and look forward to adding in the rest of our team members when we compete in Laurel this coming Tuesday,” Eagles head coach Laura Arthun said.
Christian was missing several athletes who had yet to complete their mandatory 10 practices. Those who were able to compete fared well.
Tori Venema won the pole vault at a height of 7-feet, 1-inch and placed sixth in the 200 (31.24).
Clara Braaksma was fourth in the shot put (29-1.5), while the sprint relay placed sixth.
For the boys, Seth Amunrud won the triple jump with a personal best mark of 41-feet, 1.5-inches. The junior also placed third in long jump (19-4.5).
Willem Kimm was second in the discus (99-9), while Nathan Adams was third in pole vault (10-07) and Austin Kriebel was fourth in high jump (5-04) and fifth in the 200 (25.38).
Coach Arthun also noted the effort of Landon Scott, who set a PR in the javelin (126-02), and Shaphan Hubner, who was fourth in the 400 (56.09) and fifth in the 800 (2:26.38). Rance Hamilton added a third place finish in the 110 hurdles (20.11) and was sixth in the long jump (18-07.25).
Christian’s sprint relay, which featured Adams, Amunrud, Kriebel and Rance, won with a time of 3:49.69.
Three Forks had an athlete prequalify for state in Jasmyn Murphy. The senior, who is the defending Class B champion in the long jump, posted a winning mark of 16-feet, 1-inch. Murphy also won the 400 with a time of 1:04.68 and was fourth in the 800 (2:44.38).
Other winners for the Wolves were Morgan Carr in the discus (93-08.5) and Jayden Woodland in the 3,200. Woodland, who is an All-State cross country runner, is a first-year track athlete and posted a time of 12:56.57.
“It was an awesome surprise for Jayden (to win),” Three Forks head coach Tracy Welter said. “I think she realizes now what she can accomplish during track.”
Three Forks’ boys did not have an individual winner. The top finisher was Bryon Fanning, who was third in the 3,200 with a time of 11:25.32. Beau Johnston was fourth in 11:32.23, while Garrett Golding placed sixth in the 1,600 (5:23.25).
“We are all super excited to see it all come together,” said Welter. “We had lots of kids place in the girls events that we were in. Boys did very well in the distance and relays.”
Both relay teams were third for the boys.
Manhattan had a handful of winners, including Michael Swan. The senior won the 100 (11.72) and 400 (52.65) and prequalified for state in the long jump with a runner up mark of 20-feet, 9.75-inches.
Lane Holzworth added a second place finish in shot put (40-05.50) and was third in discus (98-09).
Notching victories on the girls’ side were Ella Miller in the 1,600 (6:12.40) and 100 hurdles (17.53), and the mile relay (4:43.63). Miller was also second in the 400 (1:08.07).
Miah Fenno took third in the 800 (2:43.78), while Zoe Axtman was fifth (2:45.35). Katilyn Pavlik added third place finishes in discus and shot put.
Manhattan and Three Forks return to action Saturday with meets in Belgrade and Billings, respectively. Christian travels to Billings Tuesday for a meet.
View complete meet results at https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/458963/results/all