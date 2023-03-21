After winning a second consecutive state Class C championship, four members from Manhattan Christian received postseason honors.
Seth Amunrud, Mason Venema and Tebarek Hill were each named All-State and 1st team all-conference players in District 12C, while Christian Triemstra was a 2nd team all-conference selection. The quartet helped the Eagles win district, divisional and state championships en route to a 26-1 record.
Amunrud led Christian in both scoring and rebounding with 20.9 points and 7 rebounds per game. The senior scored a game-high 29 points in the team’s victory against Big Sandy in the state championship game.
Venema, a junior, ranked second on the team with 16.9 points and 5 rebounds per game, while Triemstra, a sophomore, and Hill, a senior, averaged 10.1 and 9.8 points per game.
Three of Christian’s girls were also recognized for their effort. Seniors Ava Bellach and Grace Aamot were All-State and 1st team selections, while junior Miranda Wyatt was named to the second team.
“Really proud of Ava, Grace, and Miranda for being recognized,” Jeff Bellach, who stepped down following the season as the girls’ head coach, said. “Any time the other coaches in the conference recognize you as having had season worthy of all-conference it's a great honor.”
Ava Bellach led the team in scoring with 14.7 points per game and ranked second in rebounds with more than 6 per game. She also eclipsed 1,000 points in her career at the divisional tournament.
Aamot and Wyatt averaged 8.8 and 7.9 points per game and Wyatt led the team in rebounding with more than 8 per game.
“The unfortunate thing sometimes is that players that don't make the list sometimes feel slighted, but they really shouldn't at all. It's far from a perfect process the way the voting goes,” said coach Bellach. “You cannot vote for your own players, and the voting takes place prior to districts, so in some cases like us the past four years going to state, we played nearly another half of a season after the honors are decided and therefore some girls that contributed greatly to our postseason success and had great seasons, don't get the recognition that they deserve. Those girls that were recognized should be proud, and those that didn't, but should have, should not feel slighted.”
Manhattan's Fenno, Millimen named All-State
Manhattan had three boys selected to the all-conference team in District 5B led by Callin Fenno. The junior earned All-State honors after averaging 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He ranked first on the team in points, assists, steals and free throw percentage (70.8) and was second in rebounds and blocks.
“Callin has an incredibly high basketball IQ on offense and defense. He was either first or second on the team in every category we charted,” Manhattan head coach Mike Deming said. “Our offense ran through him because of his shooting and play making ability. He has worked very hard in the offseason and he was rewarded with his efforts by be-ing named All-State and first team all-conference.”
Sophomore Michael Stewart earned 1st team all-conference honors, while junior Jace Deming was a 2nd team all-conference selection.
Stewart ranked second on the team with 14.5 points and third in rebounds with 4.2 per game and broke the school record for 3-pointers in a season with 74 (old record was 67 by Mark Fenno in 1994). He also ranked first on the team in 3-point percentage (38.3) and was second in free throw percentage (68.4), field goal percentage (41.8) and steals.
“Not having any varsity experience prior to this year, he proved he can play at a high level in the 5B Conference,” said coach Deming. “He is as good of a shooter as I've ever coached and made timely baskets all year for the team. He is a competitive athlete and likes to compete in big games.”
Jace Deming also came up big throughout the season and ranked sec-ond on the team in assists per game (3.2) and steals and ranked third in rebounds (3.1) and charges taken.
“Jace did a great job of running the team offensively. He had the responsibility to get the team into offense and was a pass first point guard. We had a lot of shooters and Jace was happy to get his teammates shots before taking a shot himself,” said coach Deming. “Besides handling the ball and getting the team into offensive sets, Jace's defense was very good. Like Michael, Jace was in the top three of every category we charted on our team.”
The trio helped Manhattan earn a runner up finish at the District 5B Tournament and advance to divisional during a 13-8 campaign.
Three Forks had two players earn 2nd team all-conference honors in jun-ior Shane Williams and sophomore Dylan Swenson. The duo helped the Wolves win the District 5B Tournament championship and reach the semifinals of the divisional tournament during a 12-11 season.
On the girls’ side, Manhattan’s Gracie Millimen earned All-State and 1st team all-conference honors. The junior averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Teammates Miah Fenno and Camdyn Holgate were 2nd team all-conference selections along with Three Forks freshman Madelyn Tesoro. Manhattan capped a 15-8 campaign at the divisional tournament, while the Wolves finished 7-13.
Boys
District 5B
First Team All-Conference, All-State
Callin Fenno, Manhattan, Jr; Jesus Garcia, Townsend, Sr; Ryan Racht, Townsend, Sr.
First Team All-Conference
Trevor Mosness, Big Timber, Sr; Zach Zody, Jefferson, Sr; Michael Stewart, Manhattan, Soph.
Second Team All-Conference
Dylan Swenson, Three Forks, Soph; Shane Williams, Three Forks, Jr; Gavin French, Whitehall, Soph; Dalton Noble, Jefferson, Jr; Jace Deming, Manhattan, Jr; Kyler Mehus, Big Timber, Sr.
District 12C
First Team All-Conference, All-State
Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, Sr; Taylor Hales, West Yellowstone, Sr; Joe Cima, Harrison-Willow Creek, Sr; Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian, Jr; Cade Cathey, Sheridan, Jr; Josh Everest, West Yellowstone, Sr; Max Romney, Lone Peak, Sr; Clintin Buyan, Ennis, Jr; John McDonald, Gardiner, Sr; Tebarek Hill, Manhattan Christian, Sr; Nate Hogenson, Shields Valley, Sr.
First Team All-Conference
Aaron DeFrance, Harrison-Willow Creek, Soph.
Second Team All-Conference
Andrew Bacon, Harrison-Willow Creek, Jr; Gus Hammond, Lone Peak, Sr; Christian Triemstra, Manhattan Christian, Soph; Jeremya Mauch, Ennis, Jr; Reid Johnson, Twin Bridges, Sr; Trey Schrank, Sheridan, Soph; Ben Hales, West Yellowstone, Soph; Zane Wendt, Lima, Sr; Kyle Jerke, Shields Valley, Jr; Campbell Smith, Harrison-Willow Creek, Jr.
Girls
District 5B
First Team All-Conference, All-State
Bailey Finn, Big Timber, Sr; Kameryn Ketcham, Big Timber, Jr; Izzy Morris, Jefferson, Sr; Gracie Millimen, Manhattan, Jr.
First Team All-Conference
MacKenzie Layng, Jefferson, Jr; Maxine Hoagland, Whitehall, Sr.
Second Team All-Conference
Austie May, Jefferson, Sr; Madelyn Tesoro, Three Forks, Frosh; Ella Begger, Townsend, Jr; Miah Fenno, Manhattan, Sr; Lindsay Briggs, Whitehall, Jr; Camdyn Holgate, Manhattan, Soph.
District 12C
First Team All-Conference, All-State
Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian, Sr; Marisa Snider, Ennis, Frosh; Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, Jr; Allie Dale, Twin Bridges, Jr; Grace Aamot, Manhattan Christian, Sr; Ayla Janzen, Twin Bridges, Jr; Ellie Reinertson, Gardiner, Soph; Sophia Darr, Gardiner, Sr; Grace Dawkins, West Yellowstone, Jr; Ari Spence, West Yellowstone, 8th.
First Team All-Conference
Marlyssa Ledgerwood, Ennis, Sr.
Second Team All-Conference
Jessica Bough, Lone Peak, Sr; Kenzie Hereim, White Sulphur Springs, Sr; Kyle Pancost, Twin Bridges, Jr; Maddie Cone, Lone Peak, Sr; Kendra Manger, White Sulphur Springs, Jr; Natalie Fisher, White Sulphur Springs, Soph; Tyler DeFord, Shields Valley, Sr; Miranda Wyatt, Manhattan Christian, Jr; Taryn Martinell, Lima, Sr.