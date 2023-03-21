Basketball

After winning a second consecutive state Class C championship, four members from Manhattan Christian received postseason honors.

Seth Amunrud, Mason Venema and Tebarek Hill were each named All-State and 1st team all-conference players in District 12C, while Christian Triemstra was a 2nd team all-conference selection. The quartet helped the Eagles win district, divisional and state championships en route to a 26-1 record.

