Local golfers finally kicked off their season Tuesday at a tournament hosted by Gardiner at the Livingston Golf Course.
Manhattan and Manhattan Christian were among the teams seeing their first action, while Three Forks competed in its second tournament.
“Another great day on the course for the Wolves’ golf team,” Three Forks head coach Aaron Harkins said.
The Wolves’ girls finished with a team score of 411 led by the effort of Lydia Kluin, who placed fourth with a personal best round of 96.
Ari Judd was fifth with a 97, while Paige Lien (106) and Kennedy Rogers (112) rounded out the team.
Christian’s girls were led by Lindsay Cook, who carded a 98. She was followed by Grace Aamot (101), Haley Sander (104) and Jocee Ruffatto (104).
On the boys side, Hunter Feddes posted a season-low 88 for Three Forks. Teammates Morgan Karn and Devon Long had rounds of 91 and 92, respectively, followed by Shane Williams with a 99.
Christian was led by Carter VanDyken’s 83. Caleb Anderson and Cavan Visser each had an 89.
Results for Manhattan’s golfers were not provided prior to the Belgrade News’ deadline.
