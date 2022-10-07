Oren Arthun

Manhattan Christian's Oren Arthun, right, runs along side a competitor from Hardin Thursday during the Capital City 7 of 7 Invitational at Bill Roberts Golf Course.

With the all-class state meet fast approaching, local runners got a final look at competition from around the state Thursday at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena.

It was a productive day for teams and individuals as Belgrade’s boys placed 7th and Manhattan Christian 8th at the Capital City 7 of 7 Invitational. The meet features seven races where the No. 7 runners compete against each other up to the No. 1 race.

