With the all-class state meet fast approaching, local runners got a final look at competition from around the state Thursday at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena.
It was a productive day for teams and individuals as Belgrade’s boys placed 7th and Manhattan Christian 8th at the Capital City 7 of 7 Invitational. The meet features seven races where the No. 7 runners compete against each other up to the No. 1 race.
“It’s such a unique cross country racing experience, so we had some ups and downs,” Manhattan head coach Sarah Jambor said. “It did provide a great learning experience, especially for our underclassmen who are major contributors to both our boys and girls teams.”
Belgrade was led Wilson Schmidt, who placed seventh in the No. 1 race with a time of 16:32.76. The Panthers finished with 68 points and moved up five places from a year ago.
“Really strong gritty racing today,” Belgrade head coach Matt Hommel said of his runners.
Oren Arthun placed 12th in the No. 1 race with at time of 16:57.73 as the Eagles finished with 82 points. Missoula Sentinel won with a score of 17, while Bozeman and Helena rounded out the top three with 28 and 35 points, respectively.
Three Forks was led by Beau Johnston, who posted a time of 17:33.86 in the No. 1 race, while Andrew Bowen led Manhattan with a time of 18:15.87. Bowen placed 14th in the No. 4 race.
“I’m excited since he’s had some ups and downs the last few weeks,” said Jambor. “But as a whole our boys are all so close and all play contributing roles, so it will be really exciting to see what the last few weeks of training amount to.”
Three Forks placed 19th as a team with 134 points, while Manhattan was 22nd with 148.
Carson Blanchard finished with a time of 18:32.34 in the No. 1 race for Manhattan, while Payden Cantalupo finished in 18:43.11 in the No. 2 race.
Belgrade’s Brodie Tirrell, Three Forks’ Bryon Fanning, and Manhattan Christian’s Shaphan Hubner had times of 17:18.26, 17:24.53, and 17:30.98, respectively, in the No. 2 race.
On the girls’ side, Hardin won the team title with a score of 18, while Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman followed with 24 and 29 points.
Manhattan, led by the effort of Ella Miller, was 17th with a score of 129. The sophomore was 16th in the No. 1 race with a time of 21:00.06.
“She showed a lot of maturity and grit,” said Jambor. “We knew we wanted to beat several girls, she tracked them down and had a great race.”
Belgrade was 18th with a score of 137. The Panthers were led by Hannah Giese, who recorded a time of 20:35.02. Teammate Grace Stewart posted a time of 21:23.73 in the No. 2 race.
Three Forks was 22nd with 156 points, while Manhattan Christian was 24th with 161. Three Forks did not have a runner in the No. 1 race, but Bella Jones took 16th at No. 2 with a time of 21:48.45.
“Helena is a tough course but we had some strong races today,” Three Forks head coach Tara Forsberg said. “I am proud of everyone’s efforts.”
Manhattan Christian’s top two runners, Jadyn VanDyken and Ava Bellach, competed in the No. 6 and 7 races. The duo are also members of the school’s volleyball team and had to leave early to compete in a match later in the day.
VanDyken won the No. 6 race with a time of 20:19.71. The senior would have placed 10th in the No. 1 race.
Bellach was 10th in the No. 7 race in 22:59.15.
“It was a lot of fun to run this course,” Eagles head coach Nate TeSlaa said. “We had some good times on a difficult course. We had a tough week of practice, so it was good to have a fun race.”
Belgrade and Manhattan Christian return to action Oct. 13 at the Gallatin Invitational, while Manhattan and Three Forks wrap up the regular season Oct. 15 at a meet in Townsend.