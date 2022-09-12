...Air Quality Alert from the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality is in Effect...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon,
Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier,
Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis
and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula,
Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powell, Ravalli,
Sanders, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole,
Treasure, Wheatland, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 10 AM
MDT 9/13/2022 This alert will be updated again at 10 AM MDT
9/13/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0400 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton are Very Unhealthy.
As of 0400 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, the Flathead
Valley, Missoula, Libby, Dillon, Thompson Falls, Frenchtown, and
Helena are Unhealthy.
As of 0400 PM MDT, Particulate levels in the Billings - Lockwood
area, Miles City, Bozeman, and Broadus are Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
As of 0400 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Cut Bank, Malta, West
Yellowstone, Lewistown, Great Falls, Butte, and Sidney are Moderate.
When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health
officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease,
the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity;
everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else
should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
The overall consensus from local coaches following Saturday’s Bozeman Invitational is that it was a good day for their runners at Bridger Creek Golf Course.
Belgrade and Manhattan Christian’s boys each earned top 10 team finishes, and Christian’s Oren Arthun had the best individual finish. Arthun, who is the defending Class C champion, placed 11th with a time of 16:39.7.
“Oren, Shaphan (Hubner) and Nate (Adams) did awesome,” Eagles head coach Nate TeSlaa said after the meet. “I don’t have the times yet but they looked great today.”
Hubner was 30th with a time of 17:20.6, while Adams placed 39th in 17:32.2. The duo helped Christian place 10th with a score of 301.
Bozeman finished with a score of 80 to win the meet, while Great Falls was second with 89. Belgrade placed eighth with a 237.
The Panthers were led by Wilson Schmidt and Brodie Tirrell, who finished 24th and 25th, respectively. Schmidt narrowly edged Tirrell at the finish line 17:11.0 to 17:11.1.
Aidan Brown earned a top 50 finish for Belgrade after placing 46th with a time of 17:46.4.
“It went pretty well. Handful of PR’s across the day,” Panthers head coach Matt Hommel said. “We were led by Wilson, but he beat Brodie by a tenth of a second.”
Three Forks and Manhattan finished 15th and 17th, respectively in the team standings with scores of 343 and 441. Beau Johnston led Three Forks by placing 38th (17:31.7), while Byron Fanning was 42nd (17:36.5).
“Bryon Fanning and Beau Johnston had excellent races, placing very well for the team,” said Wolves head coach Tara Forsberg. “Freshman Chris Harmon, in his first varsity race, is looking very promising. Overall our men looked strong.”
Harmon placed 136th with a time of 20:34.4.
Manhattan was led by Payden Cantalupo, who placed 76th with a time of 18:28. The rest of the team formed a fairly tight pack.
“Payden had a great race,” Manhattan head coach Sarah Jambor said. “Our top 5 were close behind and within 32 seconds of each other.”
On the girls’ side, Manhattan placed 12th with a score of 322, while Belgrade (13th, 372), and Three Forks (15th, 411) followed. Hardin edged Missoula Hellgate, 69-70, to win the team title.
Manhattan was led by Ella Miller, who placed 24th with a time of 20:59.6. Like the boys, the rest of the team formed a fairly tight pack.
Grace Stewart and Justine Pommerville led Belgrade with times of 22:04.4 and 22:14.4 to place 55th and 57th, respectively.
“Grace Stewart led us today and had a really great race with Justine,” noted Hommel.
Bella Jones had the top finish for Three Forks, placing 49th with a time of 21:45.0.
“We will continue to work on keeping everyone healthy and pulling those back of the pack runners up,” said Forsberg. “It was a great meet.”
Christian did not field a varsity team for the meet.
All four schools return to action Sept. 17 at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula.