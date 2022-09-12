Cross Country

The overall consensus from local coaches following Saturday’s Bozeman Invitational is that it was a good day for their runners at Bridger Creek Golf Course.

Belgrade and Manhattan Christian’s boys each earned top 10 team finishes, and Christian’s Oren Arthun had the best individual finish. Arthun, who is the defending Class C champion, placed 11th with a time of 16:39.7.

