BILLINGS — When you play Lodge Grass, you must always deal with its Big 3 of Damon Gros Ventre, D.C. Stewart and Ty Moccasin. Chances are one of them — if not all — will make the difference in the end.
But Saturday’s Southern B boys championship game had as much to do with Indians guard Tayze Rogers as anyone else.
Rogers hit two crucial fourth-quarter shots, finished with 14 points and helped Lodge Grass capture its second division championship in the past three seasons with a 68-66 victory over Three Forks at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Indians, two-time defending Class B state champions, led by 14 points in the first half and by 10 in the third quarter but had to battle to hang on against a Three Forks teams that never relented.
There had to be a winner and a loser, but both teams will move on to the Class B state tournament this coming week in Bozeman. They’ll be joined by battle-tested Manhattan, which won two overtime games Saturday, including a 73-72 decision over Lame Deer to claim third place.
“It’s always tough. We’ve got all the love and respect for those guys,” Lodge Grass coach Josh Stewart said of Three Forks. “But now everyone’s going back to the drawing board, and we’re going to prepare the best we can this week and hopefully do something special.”
With his team leading 62-60 inside the final two minutes, it was Rogers who made the clutch plays. First he hit a twisting shot from the baseline at the 1:53 mark to put Lodge Grass (21-1) ahead 64-60. After the Wolves missed two free throws on the other end, Rogers then hit a driving floater to make it a six-point game with 1:23 left.
A Mikey O’Dell put-back and a banked-in 3 by Finn Tesoro pulled the Wolves (18-5) back within two with 13 seconds remaining. After Lodge Grass missed two free throws with 10 ticks left, Three Forks had a chance to tie or win. But Owen Long’s heave on an inbound play with 0.7 on the clock missed, and Lodge Grass survived.
The Indians made just three field goals in the fourth quarter, two by Rogers.
“I just tried to play my game,” said Rogers, who made 7 of 13 from the floor. “It just came natural. It’s a dream come true.”
“I love Tayze,” Josh Stewart said. “He’s so coachable. He’s a workhorse, he has a great attitude and he’s got experience. It’s blessing to have him at Lodge Grass.”
Three Forks, which played about as perfect a game as a team can play in a semifinal win over Lame Deer on Friday, scratched and clawed its way back but couldn’t complete the rally.
Coach Terry Hauser attributed the outcome, at least partially, to those earlier double-digit deficits.
“They jumped out on us and were hot and we kind of were on our heels a little bit,” Hauser said. “And it took us a little bit to figure out how to defend them, too. We missed some free throws down the stretch and missed a couple easy bunnies, so that’s kind of the name of it, too.
“It’s a somebody’s-got-to-lose kind of deal. We kept fighting and stuck together, but that’s a great team. It was two great teams going at it.”
Gros Ventre finished with 19 points for Lodge Grass, while Moccasin had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. D.C. Stewart had early foul trouble but finished with 13 points.
Three Forks’ O’Dell led all scorers with 20 points and also had nine rebounds, seven on the offensive glass. Long had 14 points and nine rebounds, Tesoro finished with 13 points and Jacob Buchignani added 11.
The Class B state tournament tips off Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
Lodge Grass 68, Three Forks 66
Three Forks 13 24 16 13 - 66
Lodge Grass 23 21 12 12 - 68
THREE FORKS (20-5) - Owen Long 14, Jacob Buchignani 11, Austin Allen 4, Mikey O’Dell 20, Finn Tesoro 13, Shane Williams 4.
LODGE GRASS (21-1) - Lance Little 3, Damon Gros Ventre 19, Ty Moccasin 17, DC Stewart 13, Myron Little Light 2, Tayze Rogers 14.