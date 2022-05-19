Manhattan Christian’s golf teams continued their dynasty Wednesday at the Sidney County Club. Both teams won state Class C championships again, albeit it much closer this time around.
After setting a classification record a year ago led by three-time individual state champion Caidin Hill, the boys won by 9 strokes to finish with a 540. The girls also won by 9 strokes with a score of 589 to hold off Plentywood.
It’s the fifth consecutive title for the girls, while the boys won their fourth straight.
“Everybody’s super excited, very happy. This one was quite a bit closer than a couple of the ones we’ve had in the past,” Christian co-head coach Tom Hubers said. “Only nine shots for both the boys and the girls.”
Both squads held the team lead after the first round Tuesday and then overcame windy conditions on Day 2. Hubers noted there were gusts of up to 30 miles per hour on the upper portion of the course.
“Everybody kind of fought it today,” he said. “Ultimately they played well enough and came out with the two victories.”
All four boys placed in the top 15 to earn All-State honors led by Cody Hager. The senior had rounds of 87 and 91 for a 178 to place fifth.
“Just really proud of him. He got fifth place,” said Hubers. “He’s kind of missed out the last few years on state just because he was always kind of behind Trevor (VanDyken), Cullen (Visser) and Caidin. For him to stick it out the last four years and come out for golf every year, we were really happy for him and see him do well.”
Cavan Visser was just two strokes back (87-93—180) to take sixth, while Logan Leep (90-92—182) and Carter VanDyken (92-92—186) finished 9th and 11th.
Hubers noted that Leep had a strong finish, which helped the team secure the championship.
“He only went two-over on the last six holes. Cavan Visser and Cody both finished strong too,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a tight race kind of coming down to the wire and we kind of told them to forget about the past holes you’ve already played and focus on these next few and finish strong.”
Ari Nicholas, of Seeley-Swan, won the championship with a 165, while Braxton Wolf, of Scobey, was second with a 168.
Three of the Eagles’ four girls placed in the top 15 led by Grace Aamot. The junior placed third with a 183 following rounds of 86 and 97. Fort Benton’s Casha Corder won the championship with a 174 and Seeley-Swan’s Mia Nicholas was second with a 181.
“Today she battled her way back and was within a shot or two of Casha Porter,” Hubers said of Aamot. “But then she stumbled a little bit at the end, but she still posted the low round for our team.”
Tori Cook placed 9th with a 198 (95-103), while fellow senior Natalie Walhof was 12th with a 208 (101-107).
“Both four-year players for us. Really going to miss them,” said Hubers. “They obviously contributed too … we used their scores both days and just really proud of them for the grit they showed.”
Christian was rounded out by Lindsay Cook, who placed 18th with a 216 following rounds of 106 and 110.
Three Forks girls earn runner up trophy
After Day 1 of the State B tournament at Fairmont Golf Course it was clear that Three Forks’ chances at winning the championship were out of reach.
The Wolves trailed Columbus by 32 strokes, a margin that would practically take a miracle to overcome on Day 2. So head coach Aaron Harkins told his players to focus on what was attainable Wednesday.
By day’s end the team was celebrating with the runner up trophy after placing fifth a year ago.
“We ecstatic,” Harkins said. “Being 32 shots back yesterday, that’s a lot to overcome. So we had the mindset of let’s just try and better what we did the first day and stay in second place, and all the girls did that. We’re thrilled, couldn’t be happier.”
Columbus won its second consecutive championship with a 760. The Wolves finished with an 806, nine strokes better than Shelby.
Jefferson’s Celi Chapman won the individual title with a 162, while Fairfield’s Emma Woods was second with a 167.
Taylor Raffety led Three Forks with a 190 following rounds of 95 and 95, while Halee Wilson had a 197 with rounds of 98 and 99. The seniors placed 10th and 15th, respectively, to earn All-State honors.
“Good way to end their senior years,” said Harkins. “Go out All-State and second place as a team.”
Ari Judd had rounds of 104 and 102 to finish with a 206 to contribute to the team scoring.
The top four individual scores from each team each day counted towards the team scoring, and Brooklyn Hossfeld carded a 109 Tuesday. Lydia Kluin carded a 104 on Day 2, which Harkins noted was crucial to the team securing second place.
“Yesterday we didn’t use hers, but definitely needed hers today,” he said. “Came in with a nice eight stroke improvement from Tuesday. That was awesome.”
While Hossfeld, Raffety and Wilson graduate, Kluin and Judd are expected to return next year. Thus, the future remains bright for the program.
“Class B golf for girls, we’re seeing fewer and fewer girls out, so hopefully we can get some other girls out,” Harkins said. “But definitely we still have some great golf to be played in the next couple of years.”