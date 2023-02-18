Miah Fenno

Manhattan’s Miah Fenno, left, and Jefferson’s MacKenzie Layng battle for possession of the ball Friday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

 Dan Chesnet

Standing near the doors to the east entrance of the Belgrade Special Events Center Friday night, Camdyn Holgate was still trying to comprehend what her team had just accomplished.

Manhattan, led by Holgate’s hot perimeter shooting, held on to beat Jefferson 38-33 in the semifinals of the District 5B Tournament. The Tigers advanced to the championship game for the first time since 2016 and clinched a berth to the Southern B Divisional in two weeks.

Camdyn Holgate

Manhattan junior Camdyn Holgate, right, drives toward the basket Friday during a semifinal game against Jefferson at the District 5B Tournament.
Morgan Pavlik

Manhattan’s Morgan Pavlik (34) gets of a shot in the paint against Jefferson Friday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Tags

Recommended for you