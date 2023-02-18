...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and
8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, at times.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire
chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry
should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may
want to consider alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Manhattan’s Miah Fenno, left, and Jefferson’s MacKenzie Layng battle for possession of the ball Friday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Standing near the doors to the east entrance of the Belgrade Special Events Center Friday night, Camdyn Holgate was still trying to comprehend what her team had just accomplished.
Manhattan, led by Holgate’s hot perimeter shooting, held on to beat Jefferson 38-33 in the semifinals of the District 5B Tournament. The Tigers advanced to the championship game for the first time since 2016 and clinched a berth to the Southern B Divisional in two weeks.
“It’s amazing, oh my gosh, I can’t even believe it,” Holgate, a junior guard, said. “I can’t even believe what’s going on right now. Having a team like this feels good.”
The program had fallen on hard times since reaching its last championship game with five consecutive losing seasons before Brad Ballantyne took over as head coach a year ago. Manhattan placed third at district last year but lost a play-in game at divisional.
This year, with the team firmly qualified for the eight-team divisional in Billings, the Tigers have even higher aspirations.
“We talk about before the games that what we set our minds to and what we want to happen for the season,” said Holgate. “Every practice we know what we’re doing it for, to go to the Metra and potentially go to state. I think this year we have a good chance.”
Manhattan (14-5) will play Big Timber in the district championship at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Herders (18-1) routed Townsend, 62-18, in other semifinal action.
Holgate buried a pair of 3’s in the first quarter and scored seven of the team’s eight points in the frame as the Tigers took an 8-6 lead. Then she hit another with 30 seconds remaining in the half to trim the deficit to one, 14-13, after Jefferson had taken a four-point lead.
It appeared Holgate had drilled yet another 3 and was fouled right before the halftime buzzer had sounded. But the potential four-point play was wiped out after she was whistled for a player control foul.
But Holgate gave Manhattan some much needed momentum after closing out the third quarter with back-to-back 3’s for a 27-22 lead. While the Panthers tied the game at 30 with 3:53 remaining on a bucket by Izzy Morris, Gracie Milliman put the Tigers ahead for good at the other end.
“It felt good to hit them and be hot in the Belgrade gym,” said Holgate. “It felt good making those shots.”
Holgate finished with a game-high 20 points, while Haley Halverson had 11. Halverson and Holgate closed out the scoring with a pair of free throws each over the final 36.9 seconds to stretch the lead to eight.
“It was a rough and tumble game, and we have kind of self-destructed previously. Tonight we just kept competing,” said Ballantyne. “We talked about at halftime to play our game and she (Holgate) stepped up and hit some big shots. I’m proud of her and that’s this whole team thing. Her night tonight, tomorrow night it could be somebody else.”
While the Panthers buried a 3 to end the game, they became the second opponent of the tournament that Manhattan has held under 35 points. Jefferson shot just 20.4% from the field and committed 12 turnovers.
“Obviously we’re going to rely on our defense and we need to be better offensively,” said Ballantyne. “If we can keep people in the 30s or even low 40s we give ourselves a chance to win … when the score’s in the 30s or 40s the game’s just going to be a grind, it just is. I’d like to score more points than we did tonight, but hopefully that will come.”
Jefferson (13-6), which plays Three Forks in a loser-out game Saturday morning, was led by Izzy Morris. The senior tallied 11 points and had four rebounds.