After eight minutes of play Thursday in its opening game of the Southern B Divisional in Billings, Manhattan trailed by two. But Tigers erupted in the second quarter en route to defeating Red Lodge in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Manhattan turned a 10-8 deficit into a 25-16 halftime lead, and then outscored the Rams by eight in the second half to post a 47-30 quarterfinal win.

“We started out slow but picked up the intensity on defense in the second quarter,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “Was able to get some turnovers and easy buckets.”

Manhattan (17-5) advanced to the semifinals and will play Lodge Grass at 3 p.m. Friday in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. The Indians defeated Joliet 100-60 Thursday.

Corban Johnson scored six of his game-high 10 points in the second quarter, and then Jadon Pierce buried a pair of 3’s in the third while Evan Douma added six points. Douma and Pierce each finished with nine points.

“Corban Johnson and Evan Douma did a good job of attacking the basket for us today, and Jadon Pierce hit two big threes in the third quarter to give us a big lead,” said Kragt.

Walker Boos and Jacob Stewart each had eight points to lead Red Lodge.

Manhattan 47, Red Lodge 30

Red Lodge                  10   6    6   8  -  30

Manhattan                   8  17  16  6  -  47

RED LODGE - Owen Reynolds 1 2-2 4, Tyler Schrowe 0 0-0 0, Walker Boos 3 0-0 8, Landen Tomlin 0 0-0 0, Bradon Emineth 0 0-0 0, Thomas Buchanan 1 2-4 4, Jacob Stewart 3 2-6 8, Chase Cook 1 0-2 3, Wyatt Goffena 1 0-0 3, Nic Moriah 0 0-0 0, Ashton Salt 0 0-0 0, Quade Boggio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-14 30.

MANHATTAN (17-5) - Jace Deming 1 0-0 2, David Bates 0 0-0 0, Callin Fenno 2 2-2 6, Weston Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 3 1-2 9, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 4 1-1 9, Corban Johnson 5 0-2 10, Wyatt Jones 1 1-2 3, Markus Fenno 2 0-0 4, Blaise Harned 0 0-0 0, Payden Cantalupo 1 2-2 4. Totals: 19 7-11 47.

3-point goals: RL 4 (Boos 2, Cook 1, Goffena 1), Man 2 (Pierce 2).

