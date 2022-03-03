...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches at lower elevations and up to 6 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
After eight minutes of play Thursday in its opening game of the Southern B Divisional in Billings, Manhattan trailed by two. But Tigers erupted in the second quarter en route to defeating Red Lodge in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Manhattan turned a 10-8 deficit into a 25-16 halftime lead, and then outscored the Rams by eight in the second half to post a 47-30 quarterfinal win.
“We started out slow but picked up the intensity on defense in the second quarter,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “Was able to get some turnovers and easy buckets.”
Manhattan (17-5) advanced to the semifinals and will play Lodge Grass at 3 p.m. Friday in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. The Indians defeated Joliet 100-60 Thursday.
Corban Johnson scored six of his game-high 10 points in the second quarter, and then Jadon Pierce buried a pair of 3’s in the third while Evan Douma added six points. Douma and Pierce each finished with nine points.
“Corban Johnson and Evan Douma did a good job of attacking the basket for us today, and Jadon Pierce hit two big threes in the third quarter to give us a big lead,” said Kragt.
Walker Boos and Jacob Stewart each had eight points to lead Red Lodge.