For the third consecutive season, and third time in the program’s four-year existence, Manhattan’s softball team has advanced to the state Class B-C Tournament.
The Tigers accomplished the goal over the weekend in Plains by earning a third place finish at the Western B-C Divisional. The top four advanced to state, but it came at a cost.
“Wanted to do a little better and we could have done a little better, but we lost Meagan (Elgas) the first day,” Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan said. “All things considered, I’m pretty happy with where we ended up.”
Elgas, a senior and the team’s No. 1 pitcher, suffered a broken wrist in the seventh inning of the Tigers’ tournament-opening victory against Plains.
“She went to cover third on a throw from somewhere and she went to catch the ball and the girl slid into her wrist and got her in the wrist between the spikes and the base I guess,” Cygan explained. “So lost her for the (rest of the) year.”
Morgan Pavlik took over in the circle and Manhattan held on for a 12-10 victory after taking a five-run lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Emma Kabalin started in each of the next three games in place of Elgas. While Manhattan lost to defending state champion Florence-Carlton 17-2 in the second round, the team clinched a berth to state with an 11-2 loser-out victory against Anaconda with Kabalin tossing a 5-hitter.
“Emma Kabalin did some great pitching for us and kept us in games,” said Cygan. “Just ran out of pitchers today.”
The Tigers defeated Ennis in the fourth place game 10-5 before losing to MAC (St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo) 15-1 in the consolation game.
Pavlik started against MAC, but left the game after only facing three batters due to a hip flexor.
“Emma came back in and gutted out another game,” said Cygan. “She ran out steam. She pitched a lot of innings the day before and seven in the morning against Ennis. She just a did a great job.”
While the Tigers produced 21 runs and 25 hits combined in the wins against Anaconda and Ennis, they struggled against MAC and were limited to just four hits.
“We didn’t hit very well in that last game against MAC. Lexie Miller hit a hit a home run and we had maybe two other hits,” Cygan said. “I don’t know what it was, but we just didn’t hit their pitcher very well and they jumped out to a big lead on us.”
The state tournament is May 26-28 in Lewistown.
Western B-C Divisional
(at Plains High School)
Thursday’s scores
Florence-Carlton 15, Thompson Falls 0
Manhattan 12, Plains-Hot Springs 10
Ennis 16, Eurkea 4
St. ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 14, Anaconda 2
Friday’s scores
Florence-Carlton 17, Manhattan 2
St. ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 12, Ennis 11
Plains-Hot Springs 16, Thompson Falls 4, loser-out
Anaconda 11, Eureka 8, loser-out
Manhattan 11, Anaconda 2, loser-out
Ennis 14, Plains-Hot Springs 4, loser-out
Saturday’s scores
Florence-Carlton 12, St. ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 0, semifinal
Manhattan 10, Ennis 4, fourth
St. ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 15, Manhattan 1, third
Florence-Carlton 15, St. ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 11, champ
Boxscores
Manhattan 12, Plains 10
Manhattan 022 332 0 - 12 16 4
Plains 100 040 5 - 10 8 4
Meagan Elgas, Morgan Pavlik (7) and Adele Didriksen. P Bergstrom, C VanHeeder (4) and I Crabb.
MANHATTAN (15-8) - Didriksen 2-5, Sierra Blanchard 2-5, Camdyn Holgate 3-5 (2B), Zohy O’Rourke 1-4, Paige Ballantyne 1-4, Delaney Doherty 0-1, Pavlik 0-2, Lexie Miller 1-4, Emma Kabalin 4-5 (2 2B, HR), Elgas 2-4.
PLAINS - I Butcher 2-4 (2B), K Standeford 0-4, M Elliott 1-4 (2B), M Blood 2-3, Crabb 1-3, Bergstrom 1-2, VonHeeder 0-2, J Caldwell 0-1, J Carr 1-2, K O’Keefe 0-4, F McGonagle 0-4.
Florence-Carlton 17, Manhattan 2
Florence-Carlton 023 39 - 17 14 2
Manhattan 011 00 - 2 2 3
Kylie Kovatch and Kassidy Yeoman. Emma Kabalin, Morgan Pavlik (5), Danielle Nolan (5) and Adele Didriksen.
FLORENCE-CARLTON (22-1) - K. Yeoman 3-3 (2B), Jaidyn Larson 1-4, Kolbi Wood 2-4 (2B), Kovatch 2-3 (2 2B), Rylee Yeoman 2-3 (HR), Ava Philbrick 0-4, Maddie Potter 3-3 (2B), Olivia Coulter 1-2 (HR), A Sutton 0-2.
MANHATTAN (15-9) - Didriksen 0-2, Sierra Blanchard 0-2, Camdyn Holgate 1-2, Zohy O’Rourke 0-2, Pavlik 1-2, Kabalin 0-1, Paige Ballantyne 0-2, Lexie Miller 0-2, Ryley Gault 0-2.
Manhattan 11, Anaconda 2
Manhattan 200 214 2 - 11 10 1
Anaconda 101 000 0 - 2 5 4
Emma Kabalin and Adele Didriksen. Ashley Mitchell and Kora Kelly.
MANHATTAN (16-9) - Didriksen 1-4 (HR), Sierra Blanchard 1-4, Camdyn Holgate 2-4, Zohy O’Rourke 2-4 (3B), Morgan Pavlik 2-3 (2B), Kabalin 1-3, Lexie Miller 1-3, Paige Ballantyne 0-2, Delaney Doherty 0-3.
ANACONDA - Cara DeMarois 3-3, Sami Johnson 0-3, Mitchell 0-3, Taryn Coughlin 1-3, McKayla McKelvy 0-2, Cara Fortner 0-3, Kelly 0-3, Ryleigh Warner 1-3, Kadence Lunceford 0-3.
Manhattan 10, Ennis 5
Manhattan 103 510 0 - 10 15 1
Ennis 102 001 1 - 5 8 0
Emma Kabalin and Adele Didriksen. A Retherford, E Olson (4) and P Fortner.
MANHATTAN (17-9) - Didriksen 3-3 (3 2B), Sierra Blanchard 2-3 (2B, HR), Camdyn Holgate 2-4 (2B, HR), Zohy O Rourke 2-4, Morgan Pavlik 1-4, Kabalin 3-4 (2B), Lexi Miller 0-3, Paige Ballantyne 1-4, Morgan Friese 1-3.
ENNIS - J Jenkins 1-3 (2B), S Lovett 0-4, P Mallett 2-3 (HR), M Knack 0-3, S Canteberry 3-3, Olson 1-3, Fortner 0-4, Retherford 1-4, M Ledgergood 0-2.
St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 15, Manhattan 1
St. Ignatius 421 44 - 15 17 0
Manhattan 001 00 - 1 4 3
I Evans, P Smith (5) and K Young. Morgan Pavlik, Emma Kabalin (1) and Adele Didriksen.
ST. IGNATIUS - J Crawford 3-4 (2B), H Smith 1-3, R Crawford 3-3 (2B, 3B, HR), Evans 1-2 (HR), P Smith 2-3, Young 1-4 (HR), B Andersen 2-4, G Smith 3-4 (HR), L Umphrey 1-4.
MANHATTAN (17-10) - Didriksen 0-2, Sierra Blanchard 0-2, Camdyn Holgate 0-2, Zohy O’Rourke 1-2, Delany Doherty 0-2, Kabalin 1-2, Lexie Miller 1-2 (HR), Paige Ballantyne 1-2, Morgan Friese 0-1.