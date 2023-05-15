With four starters injured either prior to or during a tournament in Butte over the weekend, Manhattan faced more than its share of adversity.
Tigers head coach Randy Cygan was forced to rearrange the lineup, and while the team was competitive, they lost three of four games at the annual Laverne Combo Invitational.
“The girls played hard. I was proud of everything they did because it was adversity for a lot of them going on different positions,” said Cygan. “We had two of our outfielders playing in the infield and some girls got to play that hadn’t played all year in the outfield.”
Manhattan played four Class A programs and lost to Ronan, 10-7, and Stevensville, 11-6, on Friday. The following day the Tigers rallied to beat Libby, 5-3, before losing to Hamilton, 11-2.
“The teams we played were all good teams,” Cygan said. “Too many errors, we made too many errors. I think we made eight errors in our first two games Friday and that’s going to kill you right there. I think going into the weekend we only had 30 errors all year.”
Ronan and Stevensville each scored nine runs over the first two innings en route to victory. The Tigers rallied in each contest but ran out of time to complete comebacks due to the tournament’s 1 hour, 45-minute time limit.
Manhattan’s offense produced four doubles and a pair of triples against Ronan with Abby Samuel going 2 for 3 with a double and a triple.
Emma Kabalin belted her team-leading 4th home run against Stevensville, while Delaney Doherty also went yard.
Against Libby, the Tigers scored three runs in the top of the fifth to rally for the win. Ryley Gault and Camdyn Holgate each hit a double in the contest, while Kabalin picked up the win in the circle.
Hamilton took control in Manhattan’s tournament finale, taking a 7-0 lead after two innings. The Broncs tallied 13 hits, including a pair of doubles, and Morgan Pavlik was saddled with the loss in the circle.
“Pitchers got good work. All our girls got to play some different positions,” said Cygan. “That was our adversity weekend and if something happens everybody will be more comfortable if we have to switch it up. A lot of times you don’t get to do stuff like that until it actually happens.”
The tournament capped the regular season for Manhattan, which will compete in the Western B/C Divisional beginning Thursday in Anaconda. The Tigers play a first-round game at 5 p.m.
Cygan felt playing four Class A programs was a perfect tune-up for the postseason.
“Bottom line, girls got to see some good pitchers,” he said. “Girls did pretty good. Didn’t get 10-runned by anyone. It’s good for us really in the long run. It has been every year.”
Ronan 10, Manhattan 7
Ronan 540 100 - 10 13 0
Manhattan 221 011 - 7 11 3
Tyariah Morigeau and Shelby Taylor. Emma Kabalin, Morgan Pavlik (3) and Zohy O’Rourke, Camdyn Holgate (3).
RONAN (8-9) - Brogan Youngren 2-4, Ally Luedtke 0-3, Kaleigh Benson 3-4 (2B), Morigeau 1-3, Kaydence Santos 2-4 (HR), Mira Corum 2-3, Kylee Kelch 2-4, Taylor 1-3, Bailee Woll 0-3.
MANHATTAN (12-5) - O’Rourke 1-1 (3B), Danielle Nolan 1-3, Maizy Pulasky 0-1, Holgate 0-3, Pavlik 2-3 (2 2B), Kabalin 0-3, Ryley Gault 2-3 (2B), Morgan Friese 2-3 (2B), Aaila Matheson 1-2, Delaney Doherty 0-3, Abby Samuel 2-3 (2B, 3B).
Stevensville 11, Manhattan 6
Stevensville 720 11 - 11 8 3
Manhattan 020 13 - 6 5 5
Morgan Yeager and Sophie Berning. Emma Kabalin, Morgan Pavlik (6) and Camdyn Holgate.
STEVENSVILLE - Jaidan Oyler 2-3, S Scott 1-3 (2B), Berning 1-2, Jaden Fisher 0-1, Maddy Davids 2-2, Lilly Newsome 1-2, Yeager 0-3, Layla Brushia 1-3, Kaytie Weiss 0-1.
MANHATTAN (12-6) - Zohy O’Rourke 0-3, Holgate 1-3 (2B), Pavlik 0-3, Kabalin 3-3 (HR), Ryley Gault 0-1, Morgan Friese 0-2, Abby Samuel 0-1, Jenny Rolando 0-1, Delaney Doherty 1-2 (HR), Danielle Nolan 0-1.
Manhattan 5, Libby 3
Manhattan 02003 - 5 5 1
Libby 120 00 - 3 6 2
Emma Kabalin and Camdyn Holgate. Mackenzie Foss and Kinzee Boemhier.
MANHATTAN (13-6) - Zohy O’Rourke 0-1, Holgate 2-3 (2B), Morgan Pavlik 1-2, Kabalin 0-3, Ryley Gault 1-3 (2B), Morgan Friese 0-2, Delaney Doherty 0-2, Abby Samuel 0-2, Danielle Nolan 1-2.
LIBBY - Boemhier 1-3, Destinee Crawford 0-3, Foss 2-2 (2B), Jossalyn White 1-3, Jaycee Wilson 0-3, Peyton Waggoner 0-1, Phoenix Vincent 1-2, Lyndee McElmurry 1-2, Madison Vincent (2B).
Hamilton 11, Manhattan 2
Hamilton 340 22 - 11 13 2
Manhattan 002 00 - 2 5 3
Mariah Johnson and Unknown. Morgan Pavlik, Emma Kabalin (3) and Camdyn Holgate.
HAMILTON - M Johnson 1-1 (2B), Addison Flynn 1-4 (2B), Cierra Cole 2-4, Dawsyn Ekin 1-3, Thea Jackson 3-4, Brynne Johnson 2-2,E Ivie 0-1, Haylee Beall 1-3, Madison Fischer 1-3, Taylee Conley 1-3.
MANHATTAN (13-7) - Zohy O’Rourke 2-3 (2B), Holgate 1-3, Pavlik 1-3, Kabalin 0-2, Ryley Gault 0-2, Delaney Doherty 0-2, Morgan Friese 1-2, Abby Samuel 0-1, Danielle Nolan 0-1.