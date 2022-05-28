While Randy Cygan was proud of his team’s effort during the State B-C tournament, Manhattan’s head coach noted the outcome could have been much different.
The Tigers were unable to overcome their own mistakes en route to a 1-2 finish at the D’Autremont Softball Complex in Lewistown. The two losses were by a total of three runs, including Friday’s season-ending defeat to Shepherd, 14-12.
“We played well,” Cygan said. “Came up short two games and knocked out of the tournament by three runs. So we were competitive. We were probably the best game there both days.”
Manhattan began the tournament with a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat against Stillwater (Columbus-Absarokee-Park City) in 10 innings. But the team bounced back in a big way against Cut Bank with a 14-3 victory that included home runs by Camdyn Holgate and Morgan Pavlik.
Pavlik finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Sierra Blanchard and Zohy O’Rourke each had two hits.
The Tigers trailed the entire game against Shepherd and 7-0 heading into the sixth inning. There they put up four runs and then added eight more in the seventh to take the lead in a wild finish.
But Shepherd answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and four in the seventh after falling behind 12-10. Tana Ferguson hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to win the game for the Fillies.
“At that point in the tournament all the pitchers are getting tired,” said Cygan. “It turns into errors and a defensive game and we just didn’t have enough on the defense to win.”
Manhattan (18-12) committed seven errors in the contest and Emma Kabalin made her third consecutive start in the circle. The sophomore had scattered six hits and struck out three in earning the victory against Cut Bank, but gave up 16 hits to Shepherd.
“With us it was errors and mental errors that really was our downfall. Emma pitched good enough to win,” said Cygan. “We hit the ball and put it in play a lot.”
Kabalin also kept the Tigers alive in the opener against Stillwater by working out of several jams. She wound up throwing nearly 350 pitches in 24 innings over the course of two days.
“Emma pitched every game. She did great,” said Cygan. “Fantastic weekend for her pitching. Above and beyond the call of duty when you start pitching that many innings in a weekend.”
Kabalin, who also hit a home run against the Fillies, started in place of veteran Meagan Elgas. The senior suffered a season-ending injury during the divisional tournament.
Pavlik finished 2 for 5 against Shepherd and hit a grand slam in the seventh. It was the third home run of the tournament for the freshman, who set a single-season program record with nine.
Pavlik, along with Kabalin, will likely see significant time in the circle next year with the departure of Elgas.
“She’s (Pavlik) working on it and she’s come a long way this year already,” said Cygan. “So if we can get a one-two punch there we’ll be good next year.”
Offensively, Manhattan will return a lot of power too. The team set a program record with 24 home runs this season with and Holgate, Kabalin and Pavlik combining for 15 of those.
“We’ll be sophomore and junior loaded next year,” said Cygan. “Not too many seniors. We may only have two or three seniors next year I think.”
Columbus 4, Manhattan 3
Manhattan 010 200 000 0 - 3 7 1
Columubs 003 000 000 1 - 4 12 4
Emma Kabalin and Adele Didriksen. H Kimble and I Adams.
MANHATTAN (17-11) - Didriksen 0-5, Sierra Blanchard 1-5, Camdyn Holgate 1-4, Zohy O’Rourke 1-5, Morgan Pavlik 1-4 (HR), Kabalin 1-4, Lexie Miller 1-4, Paige Ballantyne 0-4, Delaney Doherty 1-4.
COLUMBUS - S Howell 2-6, K Hamilton 3-4, N Gairrett 0-3, Adams 2-4, J Boardman 1-5, R Vindola 0-3, Kimble 2-5, M Prather 0-4, M Lowell 2-5.
Manhattan 14, Cut Bank 3
Manhattan 034 010 6 - 14 12 2
Cut Bank 111 000 0 - 3 6 4
Emma Kabalin and Adele Didriksen. M Burke and E Momberg.
MANHATTAN (18-11) - Camdyn Holgate 1-5 (HR), Didriksen 1-4, Zohy O’Rourke 2-5, Morgan Pavlik 3-4 (HR), Sierra Blanchard 2-5 (2B), Kabalin 1-4, Lexie Miller 0-4, Delaney Doherty 1-4, Paige Ballantyne 1-3.
CUT BANK - R Wetzel 0-4, L Orcutt 2-4 (HR), H Fetters 0-4, M Weikum 0-3, Burke 1-2 (2B), K Kovatch 1-3, Momberg 1-3, A Bowers 0-2, K Stiner 1-3.
Shepherd 14, Manhattan 12
Manhattan 000 004 8 - 12 17 7
Shepherd 311 203 4 - 14 16 5
Emma Kabalin and Adele Didriksen. P Goodell and B Fulton.
MANHATTAN (18-12) - Camdyn Holgate 0-5, Didriksen 2-5, Zohy O’Rourke 4-5, Morgan Pavlik 2-5 (HR), Sierra Blanchard 1-5, Kabalin 2-4 (HR), Lexie Miller 2-4, Delaney Doherty 2-4, Paige Ballantyne 2-3.
CUT BANK - B Watson 4-5 (3B), B Olstad 0-1, G Mosher 1-2, W Wentz 1-5, Fulton 2-5, Goodell 3-4 (2B), T Ferguson 2-5 (HR), C Moran 2-3, M Roberson 1-4, J Sprenger 0-1, D Cook 0-3.