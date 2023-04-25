THREE FORKS — Morgan Pavlik and Zohy O’Rourke each hit a 3-run homer Monday as Manhattan routed Three Forks in a Western B/C clash. The surging Tigers won their fifth consecutive game following an 0-3 start to the season.

Pavlik, who finished 4 for 5 at the plate, went yard in the fifth inning to break open what had been a close game. Then O’Rourke blasted her first career homer over the center field fence during a 10-run sixth inning in a 16-0 victory.

Emma Kabalin

Manhattan junior Emma Kabalin delivers a pitch Monday during a league game against Three Forks.
Sierra Lindquist

Three Forks’ Sierra Lindquist connects on a pitch Monday against Manhattan.
Thrown Out

Manhattan second baseman Abby Samuel tags out Three Forks’ Sierra Schall (3) after Schall tried to stretch a single into a double Monday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you