THREE FORKS — Morgan Pavlik and Zohy O’Rourke each hit a 3-run homer Monday as Manhattan routed Three Forks in a Western B/C clash. The surging Tigers won their fifth consecutive game following an 0-3 start to the season.
Pavlik, who finished 4 for 5 at the plate, went yard in the fifth inning to break open what had been a close game. Then O’Rourke blasted her first career homer over the center field fence during a 10-run sixth inning in a 16-0 victory.
After a slow start to the season in which Manhattan allowed 50 runs and committed 10 errors in its first three games, the team has shut out a pair of opponents during its win streak and allowed just 17 runs.
“We’re getting there,” Tigers head coach Randy Cygan said. “We have a few things to clean up still, but we’re getting a good rhythm going.”
Manhattan (5-3, 5-3 Western B/C) won three games over the weekend during a tournament in Missoula, while Three Forks also had a successful two days, winning three of four games.
The Tigers defeated Eureka 16-6, Thompson Falls 11-7, and then held off Plains-Hot Springs 5-4. Pavlik homerd in the victory against Thompson Falls and leads the team with three dingers.
“We hit the ball pretty good. We didn’t hit the ball real well against Plains, but we did enough to do it (win),” said Cygan. “They had a great weekend. Some decent competition and they saw some pretty decent pitchers, and they’re learning how to win now.”
Three Forks (5-5, 5-5 Western B/C) played the same three teams and had two games against Eureka, winning 8-7 and 12-11. The Wolves also defeated Plains-Hot Springs 12-10 but lost to Thompson Falls 10-4.
“It was a good weekend,” Three Forks head coach Clay Feliciano said. “The bats are coming along for the bottom half of the order which is huge. We still have a long ways to go defensively, but we are steadily getting better.”
Three Forks averaged 12.2 hits per game during the weekend and Ada Rae Thomas hit a home run against Thompson Falls. But the team’s bats were fairly quiet in the loss to Manhattan.
Sierra Schall hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the first to left field but was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double. That play set the tone of a frustrating day offensively for the Wolves.
“We didn’t hit the ball very hard,” said Feliciano. “We got started (well). Sierra Schall had a hard hit and then got thrown out at second getting a little aggressive on the bases. It was just softer hits, and they field the ball really well. They didn’t commit an error and it was hard to get anything going.”
Emma Kabalin scattered six hits and struck out six in a complete game effort in the circle for the Tigers. The junior did not allow a walk and the defense did not commit an error for the third straight game.
“I’m really proud of the defense. They’ve been getting better almost every game,” said Cygan. “At the beginning of the year it was bad errors at bad times but now we’re making plays and that’s great.”
Manhattan scored a run in the first and another in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Then the Tigers broke the game open in the fifth following a leadoff triple by Camdyn Holgate and a walk by O’Rourke. Pavlik then homered to left on the first pitch she saw to make it 5-0 and the offense produced another run before the inning ended.
In the sixth, Manhattan batted around and capped the frame with O’Rourke’s blast to center. The Tigers finished with 15 hits, but Cygan noted there’s is still room to improve.
“We left some runners on base that’s the only thing we need to clean up a little bit,” he said. “When we get runners on third with less than two outs, I think we should be scoring. That’s where we got to clean it up.”
Three Forks finally got something going in the sixth when Schall and Karlie McDermott hit back-to-back singles. Fallon Page was later hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. But Eva Parker lined out to third baseman Paige Ballantyne, who then stepped on third for a game-ending double play.
“It was at least encouraging to see them get some hits there in the sixth,” said Feliciano. “A little bit of a positive and then we had a base running mistake, so it was kind of one of those things.”
Page was saddled with the loss in the circle after allowing 10 hits and 11 earned runs. She struck out six but also walked six.
“We’re still getting better,” said Feliciano. “Manhattan’s a tough team and I know they’re getting hotter and hotter, they just had a good weekend, and they hit the ball really well obviously.”
Boxscores
Three Forks 12, Plains/Hot Springs 10
Plains 100 402 3 - 10 11 0
Three Forks 106 302 x - 12 11 2
C Wagoner, P Bergstrom (3) and I Crabb. Ada Rae Thomas, Fallon Page (6) and Sierra Schall.
PLAINS/HOT SPRINGS (1-6) - Wagoner 3-5 (2B, HR), J Carr 0-3, M Young 0-2, A Heathers 1-1, Bergstrom 0-4, M Blood 1-4, K O’Keefe 1-3, Crabb 2-4 (2B), T Bellinger 1-4, A Butcher 2-3 (2B).
THREE FORKS (3-3) - Schall 0-3, Karlie McDermott 2-4, Thomas 0-3, Page 2-2, Eva Parker 3-3, Nova Ervin 2-4 (2B), Maycee Church 1-2 (3B), Arabella McCauley 1-3, S Lindquist 0-3.
Manhattan 16, Eureka 6
Eureka 4 11 - 6 16 4
Manhattan (11)5x - 16 5 2
E Durden and P Goheen. Emma Kabalin and Zohy O’Rourke.
EUREKA (2-5) - Durden 0-2, C Hurst 1-3, M Miller 0-1, L Schermerhorn 0-2, L Williams 2-2, J Cuffe 0-1, T Jackson 0-1, D Starkey 0-0, Goheen 1-2.
MANHATTAN (2-3) - Camdyn Holgate 1-2, O’Rourke 1-2, Morgan Pavlik 0-2, Kabalin 2-2, Ryley Gault 0-1, Delaney Doherty 0-0, Paige Ballantyne 0-1, Malia Friese 1-1, Abby Samuel 0-0.
Three Forks 8, Eureka 7
Eureka 000 411 1 - 7 11 1
Three Forks 040 202 x - 8 15 4
C Hurst, M Michels (5) and P Goheen. Fallon Page, Ada Rae Thomas (5) and Sierra Schall.
EUREKA (2-6) - E Durden 1-5, Hurst 1-3, Michels 1-2, M Miller 0-3, L Schermerhorn 3-4 (2B), L Williams 1-3, J Cuffe 0-4, T Jackson 1-4, D Starkey 1-1, H Unrein 0-2, P Goheen 2-4.
THREE FORKS (4-3) - Schall 2-4 (2 3B), Karlie McDermott 2-4 (2B), Thomas 4-4 (2B, 3B), Page 1-4 (2B), Eva Parker 1-3, Nova Ervin 2-4 (2B), Cherish Allen 1-4, Hadley Fallang 0-2, Maycee Church 0-1, Sierra Lindquist 2-3 (2B).
Manhattan 11, Thompson Falls 7
Manhattan 111 004 4 - 11 11 0
Thompson Falls 001 110 4 - 7 7 3
Mogan Pavlik and Camdyn Holgate. L McCormick, O Fitchett (5) and S Koskela.
MANHATTAN (3-3) - Holgate 3-4 (2B), Zohy O’Rourke 1-3, Pavlik 1-4 (HR), Emma Kabalin 1-3, Ryley Gualt 2-5, Delaney Doherty 0-4, Paige Ballantyne 0-3, Malia Friese 1-2 (2B), Abby Samuel 1-2.
THOMPSON FALLS (7-3) - T Saner 0-2, McCormack 1-2, Koskela 1-2, C Irvine 0-3, O Fitchett 0-4, O Harnett 2-4, G Hannum 0-3, M Robinson 1-4, C VanHuss 2-4 (2B).
Manhattan 5, Plains-Hot Spring 4
Plains 201 000 1 - 4 10 3
Manhattan 201 011 x - 5 6 2
Battery not provided. Emma Kabalin and Zohy O’Rourke.
PLAINS-HOT SPRINGS (1-7) - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN (4-3) - Camdyn Holgate 1-3, O’Rourke 2-2 (2B), Morgan Pavlik 2-3, Kabalin 1-3, Ryley Gault 0-3, Delaney Doherty 0-4, Paige Ballantyne 0-1, Malia Friese 0-3, Abby Samuel 0-3.
Thompson Falls 10, Three Forks 4
Thompson Falls 070 200 1 - 10 16 0
Three Forks 111 010 0 - 4 8 3
L. McCormick, O Fitchett (6) and S Koskela. Ada Rae Thomas, Fallon Page (5) and Sierra Schall.
THOMPSON FALLS (8-3) - T Saner 1-5, McCormick 3-5 (3B), S Koskela 1-4, C Irvine 1-5, Fitchett 2-4 (3B), O Harnett 2-4, G Hannum 2-4, M Robinson 2-4, C VanHuss 2-3, C McGillis 0-1.
THREE FORKS (4-4) - Schall 2-3, Karlie McDermott 1-4, Thomas 1-4 (HR), Page 2-4 (2 2B), Nova Ervin 0-2, Maycee Church 1-3, Tycie Davis 1-2, Sierra Lindquist 0-3, Arabella McCauley 0-3.
Three Forks 12, Eureka 11
Eureka 201 201 5 - 11 6 0
Three Forks 000 061 5 - 12 15 4
M Michaels, C Hurst (6) and P Goheen. Fallon Page, Ada Rae Thomas (6) and Sierra Schall.
EUREKA (2-8) - E Durden 1-3, Hurst 1-2 (3B), M Miller 2-4, L Schermerhorn 0-4, L Williams 1-3 (2B), J Cuffe 1-3, T Jackson 0-3, Michaels 0-3, H Unrein 0-1, Goheen 0-4.
THREE FORKS (5-4) - Schall 2-5, Karlie McDermott 1-4, Thomas 0-2, Page 4-4 (2B), Eva Parker 4-5 (2B), Hadley Fallang 0-3, Maycee Church 1-1 (2B), Nova Ervin 2-4, Grace Kluin 1-2, Cherish Allen 0-3.
Manhattan 16, Three Forks 0
Manhattan 110 04(10) - 16 15 0
Three Forks 000 00 0 - 0 6 2
Emma Kabalin and Zohy O’Rourke. Fallon Page, Ada Rae Thomas (4), Page (6) and Sierra Schall.
MANHATTAN (5-3) - Camdyn Holgate 3-5 (3B), O’Rourke 2-3 (HR), Morgan Pavlik 4-5 (HR), Kabalin 1-4, Ryley Gault 1-3, Delaney Doherty 2-2, Paige Ballantyne 0-3, Malia Friese 1-3, Abby Samuel 1-3, Aaila Matheson 0-0.
THREE FORKS (5-5) - Schall 2-3, Karlie McDermott 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Page 1-2, Eva Parker 0-3, Nova Ervin 1-2 (2B), Maycee Church 0-2, Tycie Davis 0-2, Sierra Lindquist 0-2.