Manhattan’s volleyball team bounced back from a conference loss at home to sweep Gardiner on the road Saturday.
Led by Oliviah Westervelt and Adele Didriksen, who combined for 22 kills, the Tigers posted a 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 non-conference win.
Manhattan interim head coach Dinah Sime noted it was a complete team effort.
“We served very aggressively tonight. Teresa Bannan went on some big serve runs,” she said. “Our defense was scrappy and kept the ball alive during some long rallies. Camdyn (Holgate) is doing an awesome job of setting up the ball, which allows our hitters to put it away in key moments.”
Holgate dished out 29 assists, while Andi Day Douma led the defense with 14 digs and three blocks.
“All of our stats are starting to come up — kills, blocks, digs, assists. It’s been fun to watch them put it all together this season,” said Sime.
Thursday the Tigers were swept at home by Townsend. The Bulldogs posted a 27-25, 25-14, 25-17 District 5B victory.
“We lost in three,” Sime said. “But a lot of good things happened.”
Westervelt led Manhattan (9-4) with eight kills, while Franci St. Cyr and Didriksen combined for 27 digs.
Eagles notch league sweeps
Manhattan Christian continued to dominate its District 12C opponents with a pair of sweeps at home. The Eagles swept Lima in a makeup match Thursday 25-8, 25-11, 25-13, and then swept West Yellostone Friday 25-6, 25-7, 25-8.
Kiersten Van Kirk led the offense in each contest, tallying 11 kills against Lima and seven against West Yellowstone.
The Eagles (11-2) amassed 20 aces against Lima with Katelyn Van Kirk finishing with nine. The sophomore also had nine kills.
Wolves swept by Ennis
Three Forks was swept by Ennis Friday in a non-conference makeup match at home. While the first two sets were close, the Mustangs controlled the third en route to a 25-22, 25-23, 25-15 victory.
Cheyenne Cavin and Natalie Pestel combined for 13 kills for the Wolves, who fell to 4-7 overall. Addison Pestel led the defense with 14 digs, while Morgan Carr dished out 19 assists and had three aces.
Townsend def. Manhattan 27-25, 25-14, 25-17.
TOWNSEND - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN (8-4) - Kills: 18 (Oliviah Westervelt 8, Adele Didrikson 5). Digs: 61 (Franci St. Cyr 14, Didriksen 13). Blocks: 7 (Andi Douma 4). Aces: 1 (Douma). Assists: 18 (Camdyn Holgate 18)
Manhattan Christian def. Lima 25-8, 25-11, 25-13.
LIMA - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-2) - Kills: 32 (Kiersten Van Kirk 11, Katelyn Van Kirk 9). Digs: 21 (Jadyn VanDyken 6). Blocks: 0. Aces: 20 (Ka. Van Kirk 9). Assists: 32 (VanDyken 20).
Manhattan Christian def. West Yellowstone 25-6, 25-7, 25-8.
WEST YELLOWSTONE - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (11-2) - Kills: 35 (Kiersten Van Kirk 7). Digs: 6 (Katelyn Van Kirk 2). Blocks: 0. Aces: 19 (Ki. Van Kirk 10). Assists: 25 (Ki. Van Kirk 15, Jadyn VanDyken 10).
Ennis def. Three Forks 25-22, 25-23, 25-15.
ENNIS - Stats not provided.
THREE FORKS (4-7) - Kills: 27 (Cheyenne Cavin 7, Natalie Pestel 6). Digs: 45 (Addison Pestel 14, Macie Jensen 10). Blocks: 0. Aces: 6 (Morgan Carr 3). Assists: 19 (Carr 19).
Manhattan def. Gardiner 25-22, 25-14, 25-16.
MANHATTAN (9-4) - Kills: 35 (Oliviah Westervelt 12, Adele Didriksen 10). Digs: 54 (Andi Douma 14, Westervelt 11). Blocks: 5 (Douma 3, Westervelt 2). Aces: 7 (Douma 3). Assists: 32 (Camdyn Holgate 29).
GARDINER - Kills: 24 (Ellie Reinertson 9). Digs: 51 (Reinertson 18). Blocks: 5 (Reinertson 40). Aces: 4 (4 with 1). Assists: 18 (Reinertson 13).