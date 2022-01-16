After having its five-game win streak snapped in a conference loss against Three Forks, Manhattan bounced back with a pair of victories on the road over the weekend.
The Tigers notched a District 5B victory against Big Timber Thursday and then held off Park County (Livingston) in a non-conference clash on Friday. With the wins, Manhattan improved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Markus Fenno buried a pair of first quarter 3’s en route to scoring a game-high 15 points against Big Timber. Manhattan led 13-7 after the first quarter and 27-15 at halftime.
Evan Douma also reached double figures for the Tigers with 13 points, while Jadon Pierce finished with nine.
Big Timber was led by Trevor Mosness, who matched Fenno with a game-high 15 points.
“We struggled to make shots all night, but was able to create some points off our defense and come away with the win,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said.
Friday the Tigers built a 10-point halftime lead in Livingston and then held on in the second half for the victory. Payton Kokot buried three 3’s and scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Rangers rallied to get within five.
Manhattan did just enough in the final frame to hang on for the victory. Corban Johnson made a pair of buckets, while Pierce had two key free throws en route to finishing with nine points.
Douma led the Tigers with 16 points and Johnson had 15. Wyatt Jones and Fenno each chipped in with five.
“We had a solid first half tonight. Came out with a lot of energy and held them to 18 points in the first half,” noted Kragt. “Offensively we moved the ball really well and attacked the basket. Evan Douma had a great game going 8 of 9 from the field.”
Manhattan returns to action hosting Jefferson in a conference game Thursday. Then the Tigers travel to Manhattan Christian for a non-conference clash Friday.
Manhattan 53, Big Timber 37
Manhattan 13 14 10 16 - 53
Big Timber 7 8 7 15 - 37
MANHATTAN (7-2) - Jace Deming 0 1-2 1, David Bates 0 2-6 2, Callin Fenno 0 0-0 0, Weston Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 3 2-2 9, Michael Swan 0 2-2 2, Evan Douma 5 3-6 13, Corban Johnson 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Jones 2 1-12 5, Markus Fenno 6 0-0 15, Blaise Harned 0 0-0 0, Payden Cantalupo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-20 53.
BIG TIMBER (3-6) - Kuirt Gullings 3 1-6 7, Jose Pullman 1 3-6 5, Kyler Mehus 1 1-2 3, Connor Giesecke 0 2-2 2, Chase Schieffer 0 0-0 0, Trevor Mosness 6 3-6 15, Sage Nation 0 0-0 0, Spencer Brosich 1 0-0 2, Kade Gardiner 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 11-25 27.
3-point goals: Man 4 (M. Fenno 3, Pierce 1), BT 0.
Manhattan 50, Park 45
Manhattan 15 13 12 10 - 50
Park 10 8 12 15 - 45
MANHATTAN (8-2) - Callin Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 3 3-4 9, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 8 0-0 16, Corgan Johnson 7 0-0 15, Wyatt Jones 2 0-1 5, Markus Fenno 2 0-1 5. Totals: 22 3-6 50.
PARK - Payton Kokot 7 7-7 24, Drew Rogge 3 0-0 8, Calvin Caplis 0 0-0 0, Ryan Brown 0 0-0 0, River Smith 0 1-2 1, Wilson Saile 0 1-2 1, Colter Edwards 1 0-0 2, Kaden McMinn 3 2-4 9. Totals: 14 11-15 45.
3-point goals: 3 (Johnson 1, Jones 1, M. Fenno 1), Park 6 (Kokot 3, Rogge 2, McMinn 1).