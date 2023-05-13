For the second consecutive season Manhattan’s boys earned a runner up finish Friday at the District 5B Meet. The girls also fared very well, finishing just two points out of second place.

The boys finished with 110.5 points at the Belgrade Booster Club Track, while Jefferson cruised to the team title with 179. Three Forks was fifth among the six teams with a score of 51.5.

Austin Kirkland

Manhattan’s Austin Kirkland competes in the shot put Friday at the District 5B Meet at the Belgrade Booster Club Track.
Brady Olson

Three Forks’ Brady Olson leaps into the pit while competing in the triple jump Friday at the District 5B Meet at the Belgrade Booster Club Track.
Maya Noble

Three Forks’ Maya Noble takes off for the anchor leg of the 4x100 relay Friday at the District 5B Meet at the Belgrade Booster Club Track.

Tags

Recommended for you