For the second consecutive season Manhattan’s boys earned a runner up finish Friday at the District 5B Meet. The girls also fared very well, finishing just two points out of second place.
The boys finished with 110.5 points at the Belgrade Booster Club Track, while Jefferson cruised to the team title with 179. Three Forks was fifth among the six teams with a score of 51.5.
“A lot of things came together for us on the boys’ side,” Tigers head coach Adriana Norris said. “We had a lot of kids get some PRs, which really helped the team score-wise.”
Manhattan’s girls tallied 99.5 points and were edged for the runner up trophy by Jefferson, which finished with 101.5. Townsend won the team championship with a score of 141.5 points, while Three Forks was fourth with 76.5.
“We missed the second-place trophy by two points,” Norris noted. “Pretty bummed about that, but that’s OK. I think they had a pretty good day as well.”
Manhattan’s boys were led by the effort of Case Kruse, who placed in five events. The senior, who is a first-year track athlete, placed second in shot put with a heave of 46-feet, 8.25-inches, was third in triple jump (39-7.75) and 400 (PR, 54.32), fourth in discus (118-11), and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay, which placed second with a time of 3:45.13.
“Case Kruse just had a phenomenal day today. He placed in five events,” said Norris. “He was in shot, disc, triple jump, placed in the 400 and was on our second place four-by-four. So, he had a really busy day today and did an amazing job.”
Cole Pipal and Jepson Randall each won an event for the Tigers. Pipal posted a personal best time of 52.76 seconds in the 400 and ran a leg on the mile relay and placed fourth in the 200 (PR, 24.22). Randall won the pole vault at a height of 11-feet, 6-inches.
Ethan Sullivan and Hank Strasser contributed second and third-place finishes in the 800, respectively, while Luke Randall was second in the javelin (143-00) and Gabe Johnson third in high jump (5-08) and fourth in long jump (18-11.50).
“I just think all-around we had a lot of boys do a lot of really good things,” said Norris. “We had a lot of kids that weren’t really projected to place that stepped up for us today and it just all came together.”
While Three Forks was out of the trophy hunt, first-year head coach Casey McWethy noted his athletes still had a very successful day. He estimated that more than 20 personal bests were set between the boys and girls.
“I understand continuing to build this track program that we’re not at the same level as some of the people in our district right now,” McWethy said. “So looking as PR’s go, a lot of my kids PR’d today and that’s what I want, I want us to continue to improve.”
The Wolves’ boys did not win an event but had several athletes place in the top four. Among them was Michael McIIwraith in the 400 (2nd, PR 54.05) and Beau Johnston, Bryon Fanning and Cass Violet in the 1,600-meter run. The trio placed second, third and fourth, respectively, with personal best times of 4:40.28, 4:45.25, and 4:50.48.
Johnston and Fanning added second and third place finishes, respectively, in the 3,200 with times of 10:27.57 and 10:28.35.
Dylan Anderson contributed a fourth-place finish in javelin (138-05), while Sawyer Anderson was sixth (PR, 128-09). McWethy also noted the effort senior Reid Woodward, who was sixth with a personal best time of 11.79 seconds in the 100.
“He’d been floating around the low 12’s for most of the year and he popped off an 11.79,” McWethy noted, “which was very impressive and got him to divisionals.”
On the girls’ side, Norris noted the effort of Kaitlyn Pavik in the throws. The senior won the discus with a mark of 83-feet, 11-inches and was second in shot put with a personal best heave of 32-feet, 9-inches.
“Kaitlyn Pavlik, senior this year, has never made it out of districts,” said Norris. “And she was our disc champion for district, and she also placed in shot. She’s first year getting out of district as a senior, so she was pretty excited about that.”
Another winner was sophomore Ella Miller, who set a personal best in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:55.99. She also placed sixth in the 100 hurdles (18.26) and sixth in the 1,600 (5:56.72).
Freshman Della Sebring placed second in the 1,600 (PR, 5:45.79) and 3,200 (12:57.60), while sophomore Sophie Stewart tied with four others for first in high jump at 4-feet, 6-inches and was second in pole vault at 7-feet, 6-inches.
Isabelle Beals contributed a third-place finish in long jump (15-00.50) and fifth in triple jump (32-2.25), while Miah Fenno was second in the 800 (PR, 2:26.17) and helped the mile relay take second in 4:23.49.
“She’s (Fenno) having a good season and really been a good motivator for these younger classmen,” said Norris.
Three Forks was led the effort of two eighth-graders, Maya Noble and Hailey Williams. The duo each won an event and combined to place in five individual events and set four personal bests.
McWethy wasn’t expecting to have Noble and Williams on the team for another year, but they were added to the roster after opting out of competing on the middle school team.
“They came to us at the beginning of the year, they were going to do middle school and middle school’s not as competitive,” he said. “They were mature enough to have the foresight that if they want to be the best they can be that they need to come run with high school.”
Nobel won pole vault with a personal best height of 7-feet, 6-inches and set a PR in the 100 at 13.41 seconds. She also ran legs on the 4x400 (3rd, 4:24.95) and 4x100 (6th, 53.56) relays.
Williams set personal bests in high jump (1st, 4-06) and 400 (4th, 1:02.62) and was sixth in pole vault (5-00). She also ran a leg on the sprint relay.
“Just a testament to those young ladies,” said McWethy. “They’re tough-minded, they work extremely hard … They’re special, they’re going to be good for us for a long time. I’m excited to see their future here. It wouldn’t surprise me next year if their fifth-place finishes turn into first and second place finishes.”
Kylie Rowan also won an event for Three Forks. The sophomore posted a mark of 33-11.25 in shot put and placed fourth in discus (91-04).
The Wolves shined in the throws with Morgan Carr placing third in discus (91-05) and fourth in shot put (28-7.75), while fellow senior Brielle Davis took third in javelin (116-07) and sixth in discus (89-04).
Bella Jones added a fourth-place finish in the 800 (2:27.80), while Devynn Judd was fourth in the 300 hurdles (54.41), and Kylee Reichman was among the five athletes who tied for first in high jump.
“Going by our kids improving every week, we’re still doing it. We’re still trending up,” said McWethy. “The majority of our kids are continuing to do their best. Now some of that doesn’t get you to divisionals but that’s why we’re worried about improving the athlete and making it a fun experience so that they come back next year and continue to this trend.”
The top six athletes in each event advanced the Southern B Divisional, which will be held May 18 in Laurel.
Editor’s note: See complete meet results at athletic.net.