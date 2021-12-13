MANHATTAN — Although Manhattan returns just one starter from a year ago, plenty of talent remains on this year’s roster. It was on full displayed opening weekend at the Manhattan Bank Tip Off Tournament.
The Tigers built a big lead Friday night and then held off Shields Valley for a 58-53 victory, and then routed Conrad Saturday 72-12. The 60-point win was the program’s largest margin of victory since a 41-point defeat of Red Lodge in 2005.
“We started out a little bit slow but came alive in the second quarter,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “Conrad is young this year and seems to be rebuilding. They really struggled tonight.
“Overall we moved the ball well, everyone got to play and had pretty even scoring across the board.”
The Tigers led just 13-9 after the first quarter, but stretched the lead to 36-12 at halftime. Then they outscored Conrad 38-0 in the second half. Markus Fenno, Evan Douma and Jadon Pierce each reached double figures with 14, 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The previous night the Tigers appeared well on their way to an easy victory after taking a 24-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. They didn’t score again from the field over the final 4:46 of the contest, but managed to hold off a furious rally.
Shields Valley's Dylan Flatt connected on five of his six 3’s in the fourth quarter en route scoring 17 of his game-high 24 points in the frame. Cole Flatt also buried a 3 and added five points.
The Rebels got within three, 56-53, with 40.2 seconds remaining before Manhattan sealed the victory on a pair of free throws by Fenno with 1.3 seconds remaining.
“They got two really good players and we kind of let them get on a hot streak and kind of get back in it,” said Kragt. “Part of that was me. We’re were trying to change some things up and work on some things instead of just finishing the game. So looking at it, no matter what the score is, we need to stick with what was working and just finish it with the win.”
The Tigers led 33-16 at halftime and 46-29 entering the fourth quarter. Douma led the scoring with 12 points, while Corban Johnson had 10. Eight Tigers scored in the contest.
“The one think I like about this group is we move the ball pretty good and we’re unselfish,” said Kragt. “So I like watching these guys play basketball.”
Manhattan is back in action Friday hosting Manhattan Christian and then has games Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
“Next week will be a different ball game as we have to play four games in five days,” said Kragt. “So we will see what we’re made of.”
Manhattan 58, Shields Valley 53
Shields Valley 11 5 13 24 - 53
Manhattan 17 16 13 12 - 58
SHILEDS VALLEY (1-1) - Daniel Hogenson 0 0-0 0, Nate Hogenson 0 2-2 2, Jace Page 0 0-0 0, Dylan Flatt 8 2-3 24, Hunter Willis 0 0-0 0, Kaden Acosta 5 1-1 12, Cole Flatt 5 3-4 15. Totals: 18 8-10 53.
MANHATTAN (1-0) - David Bates 0 0-0 0, Callin Fenno 3 0-0 8, Weston Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 2 2-2 7, Michael Swan 1 0-0 2, Evan Douma 6 0-0 12, Corban Johnson 5 0-1 10, Wyatt Jones 3 0-0 7, Markus Fenno 4 2-3 9, Blaise Harned 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 4-6 58.
3-point goals: SV 9 (D. Flatt 6, C. Flatt 2, Acosta 1), Man 6 (C. Fenno 2, Pierce 1, Jones 1, M. Fenno 1, Harned 1).
Manhattan 72, Conrad 12
Conrad 9 3 0 0 - 12
Manhattan 13 23 27 9 - 72
CONRAD (0-2) - Teagan Arnold 0 0-0 0, Christean Habets 1 0-0 2, Trevor Volk 0 0-0 0, Michael Bennett 0 0-0 0, Samuel Blanchard 1 1-2 3, Zack Durnell 0 0-0 0, Braidyn Denzer 0 0-0 0, Devon Baney 2 1-2 5, Kaden Savik 0 0-0 0, Roscoe Shaw 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2-6 12.
MANHATTAN (2-0) - David Bates 2 1-1 5, Callin Fenno 3 0-0 7, Weston Fenno 1 0-0 2, Jadon Pierce 5 0-0 11, Michael Swan 2 0-0 4, Evan Douma 6 0-0 12, Corban Johnson 2 0-1 4, Wyatt Jones 4 0-0 9, Markus Fenno 5 0-0 14, Blaise Harned 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 1-2 72.
3-point goals: Con 0, Man 7 (M. Fenno 4, C. Fenno 1, Pierce 1, Jones 1).