Manhattan’s boys and Three Forks’ girls each placed fifth Friday at the Southern B Divisional at the Laurel Sports Complex.
As has been the case all season seniors Michael Swan and Jasmyn Murphy had a big day for Manhattan and Three Forks, respectively. Swan won two events and placed in two others, while Murphy earned runner up finishes in two events and placed in four.
“The meet was good. It was a tough day with the weather. The day started with snow, then rain, then sunshine, then rain and snow,” Manhattan head coach Adriana Norris said. “We qualified eight boys and nine girls to the state meet.”
The top eight individuals and relays advanced to state.
Jefferson’s boys won the meet with 113 points, while Townsend and Columbus placed second and third, respectively, with 84 and 77. Manhattan finished with 57 points and Three Forks tied with Baker for 10th with 10.
Swan won the 200 and 400 with times of 23.32 seconds and 50.69 seconds, respectively. He was third in long jump (19-09), fifth in the 100 (11.65), and helped the 4x400 relay finish fourth in 3:41.30.
The Tigers’ only other athlete to win a divisional championship was thrower Lane Holzworth. The senior had a top throw of 124-feet, 11-inches in the discus and also placed fourth in the shot put (44-07.50).
Payden Cantalupo earned a runner up finish in the 1,600-meter run (4:51.39) and ran a leg on the relay along with Keaton Sargent and Cole Pipal.
Jepson Randall added a fifth place finish in the javelin with a throw of 136-feet, 9-inches.
Byron Fanning had the top finish on the day for Three Forks, placing second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:27.67.
“Byron Fanning ran an incredible 3,200 and got second. Was right behind the leader,” Three Forks head coach Tracy Welter said. “So he PR’d and did an excellent job.”
Garrett Golding was fifth in the 800 (2:08.69), while Jacob Buchignani was seventh in the 100 (11.76), 200 (23.94) and 400 (53.63) and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay (3:42.96), which also placed seventh.
“He didn’t place in the top six, but he ran hard enough and fast enough to qualify in everything,” said Welter. “So that was really exciting for him.”
Overall, Three Forks had six boys qualify for state.
On the girls’ side, Big Timber won the meet with 102.5 points, while Colstrip was second and Townsend third with 68 and 62 points, respectively. Three Forks had 46 points and Manhattan was 11th with 16.
Murphy placed second in the 200 (27.73) and long jump (16-05.75) and was third in the 300 hurdles (48.53) and fifth in triple jump (21-07.50). She had already prequalified for state in the 400 and opted not to compete in the event at divisional.
“I think her legs were a little tired by the time she got to the triple jump,” said Welter. “But she did well and qualified.”
Brielle Davis placed second in the javelin with a throw of 116-feet, 11-inches, while Kylie Rowan was third in shot put with a heave of 32-feet, 10-inches. Davis set a personal best in her event.
“I think she’s ranked fourth in the state right now at that, so she’s super excited,” Welter said of Davis.
Kylee Reichman and Jayden Woodland placed fourth in high jump (4-06) and 1,600 (5:46.81), respectively, while Bella Jones was sixth in the 800 with a personal best time of 2:30.65.
Neither of the Wolves’ relays advanced to state after each placed ninth.
“We knew the 4x100 was an outside chance, but the 4x400 we thought we could get in there, so that was kind of disappointing,” said Welter. “We got ninth and the top eight go … kind of heartbreaking for those girls.”
Manhattan had a pair of double placers in freshmen Isabelle Beals and Ella Miller. Beals was sixth in triple jump (31-05.75) and pole vault (7-00), while Miller was sixth in the 1,600 (5:51.42) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.40).
The team’s other placers were Rylee Cameron in the 3,200 (3rd, 13:06.81), Saige Duffin in pole vault (6th, 7-00), and Kaitlyn Pavlik in discus (6th, 93-04).
The 4x400 relay, featuring Ryen Gipe, Zoe Axtman, Miah Fenno and Miller placed third in 4:24.63.
Norris noted the relay set a season best by 10 seconds.
The state meet will be held May 26-27 in Great Falls.
— See complete meet results at athletic.net.