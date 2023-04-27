MANHATTAN – Manhattan broke in its new softball field with a bang Thursday evening. Emma Kabalin hit a grand slam and Ryley Gualt hit a 3-run homer as the Tigers routed Anaconda in a league clash.

Manhattan scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 23-1 Western B/C rout. The victory extended the team’s win streak to seven, which is the longest in program’s five-year history.

Emma Kabalin

Manhattan junior Emma Kabalin delivers a pitch Thursday during a conference game against Anaconda.
Delaney Doherty

Manhattan’s Delaney Doherty sprints to first base on a ground out Thursday against Anaconda.

Tags

Recommended for you