MANHATTAN – Manhattan broke in its new softball field with a bang Thursday evening. Emma Kabalin hit a grand slam and Ryley Gualt hit a 3-run homer as the Tigers routed Anaconda in a league clash.
Manhattan scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 23-1 Western B/C rout. The victory extended the team’s win streak to seven, which is the longest in program’s five-year history.
“We were all really excited, and we came out ready to play,” Kabalin, who was 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of doubles in addition to the grand slam, said. “We’ve been kind of on a streak and we just want to keep it going. So, we just wanted to come out here and have a lot of fun.”
The new softball field was mostly constructed this past fall and finished up over the past several weeks. After playing home games at Taylor Park for the past four years, players were excited to finally play on their new field.
“Since the beginning of last year when were first heard about we were really getting excited about it,” said Kabalin. “It’s actually happened, and we’re just so blessed and so happy about it. It could not be a better experience right now.”
Thanks to the effort of community members and local businesses, the field was built on a portion of 36 acres the school district owns across from the high school.
“It’s an awesome field, beautiful,” Tigers head coach Randy Cygan said. “How much time and money came into making this thing in donations and sweat labor? It’s unbelievable what the community put forth for this.”
Manhattan dominated the contest from the start, sending 16 batters to the plate in the first inning en route to scoring half a dozen runs. Gault capped the early onslaught with a 3-run blast to straight away center for the first-ever home run at the field.
The Tigers also hit three doubles in opening the frame and capitalized on three walks and four Anaconda errors. After scoring a run in the second, Manhattan added 10 more in the third, which was highlighted by Kabalin’s first career varsity grand slam.
“That was awesome. I don’t even have another word for that,” she said. “It was great.”
Kabalin also started in the circle and allowed just three hits and struck out five in a complete game effort. She improved to 6-2 on the season.
Following an 0-3 start, Kabalin said the team regrouped and came together since losing to St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo on April 15.
“We just kind of got in a rhythm and we really started playing as a team,” she said. “This last week that we’ve had, this streak, have all been team wins. We’ve all been working together. It’s not just two people it’s everyone doing their part, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
Camdyn Holgate finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, while Aaila Matheson and Paige Ballantyne each had two hits. Ballantyne smacked two doubles and Morgan Pavlik, Morgan Friese and Matheson also hit a double.
“We’re pretty good all the way down the lineup batting, so we’re going to be good if we can keep that up,” said Cygan. “Pitching’s great, defense is good, we’re getting there.”
Manhattan (7-3, 7-3 Western B/C) returns to action Saturday hosting Park County (Livingston) in a non-conference game.
Manhattan 23, Anaconda 1
Anaconda 0 0 0 10 - 1 3 8
Manhattan (12)1(10) 0x - 23 13 1
Ashley Mitchell, Brynn Couglin (3), Mitchell (4) and Mikayla McKelvy. Emma Kabalin and Zohy O’Rourke.