Midway through the third quarter Manhattan Christian’s lead was double figures. But it was trimmed to eight entering the fourth and then to five with just under a minute remaining.
Kyla Conley banked in a 3 with 58 seconds remaining to draw Seeley-Swan within four, 46-41. Then the Blackhawks quickly regained possession following a traveling call on the Eagles’ Katelyn Van Kirk.
But Grace Aamot created a steal with 27 seconds remaining, and Christian held on from there to defeat Seeley-Swan 50-41 in the semifinals of the Western C Divisional at Frenchtown High School.
The Eagles (22-1) advanced to the championship game and will play Twin Bridges at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Falcons defeated Shields Valley, 37-28, in the other semifinal.
Seeley-Swan (21-1), which lost its first game of the season, plays a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m.
“Proud of the girls. Not easy to take down an undefeated team,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “I felt like we did the things we needed to do to win. Definitely a few things to learn from too, but always fun to be able to learn through a victory.”
Following the steal, Aamot was fouled at the other end and sent to the line for a bonus opportunity with 23.5 seconds remaining. The junior missed both attempts, but managed to grab the rebound following the second miss.
Shortly thereafter an official blew his whistle to stop play as Seeley-Swan head coach David Cahoon was given a pair of technicals and ejected from the game. Ava Bellach made four consecutive free throws with 19.2 seconds to go to seal the win for the Eagles.
Ava Bellach, who leads the team in scoring with 20 points per game, made just one field goal in the contest. But the junior was 11 of 13 from the stripe en route to tallying 14 points.
Aamot finished with a team-high 15 points after shooting 7 of 13 from the field, while Van Kirk contributed eight points and four boards.
Seeley-Swan was led by Emily Maughan, who scored 16 points. Dani Sexton also reached double figures with 13.
Manhattan Christian 50, Seeley-Swan 41
Christian 12 10 15 13 - 50
Seeley-Swan 5 7 18 11 - 41
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-1) - Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 1 1-2 4, Dana Lerum 1 0-0 3, Bella Triemestra 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Van Kirk 4 0-0 10, Ava Bellach 1 11-13 14, Grace Aamot 7 1-4 15, Natalie Walhof 1 2-2 4. Totals: 16 15-21 50.
SEELEY-SWAN (21-1) - Emily Maughan 7 0-1 16, Mia Saalfeld 3 0-2 6, Sariah Maughan 1 0-0 2, Trista Alexander 0 0-0 0, Ava Thornsberry 1 0-0 2, Dani Sexton 5 0-1 13, Tegan Mauldin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 0-4 41.
3-point goals: MC 3 (VanDyken 1, Lerum 1, Bellach 1), S-S 5 (Sexton 3, E. Maughan 2).