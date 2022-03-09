The Manhattan Christian Eagles came into the 2022 Class C boys state tournament with a perfect record and thanks to Seth Amunrud's perfect first half from the field, the Eagles stayed that way.
Amunrud, who was Christian's leading scorer during the season, picked up right where he left off and capped the first half by knocking down a 3-pointer as time ran out. At the time, it gave the Eagles a 32-19 lead, one that the Western C champs made stick in the second half of a 55-36 win over Fairview.
"I was just trying to take good looks," Amunrud said. "It took us a bit to get started and the main focus was just taking good looks."
While Amunrud stood out in the first half because of his offense, he started to impact the game on defense too, especially late in the third quarter. First, he notched a steal and score, then soon after another steal, Amunrud connected on another buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third, pushing Manhattan Christian's lead to 46-29.
"You just have to stay together," Amunrud said. "That was the key for us, having all five guys guarding the ball."
In 24 wins leading up to the state tournament, Manhattan Christian had just one game decided by less than 10 points and that wouldn't change Wednesday as the Eagles didn't allow Fairview to score more than 10 points in a stanza and also held the Warriors well below a point per possession (0.72) compared to 1.10 on their own.
The lead was pushed to 20 midway through the fourth after Amunrud assisted on a hoop to Ethan Venema and the Eagles didn't look back as they clinched yet another berth in the Class C state semifinals.
Amunrud finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. He also had two steals and two assists. Logan Leep added eight. Hunter Sharbono was the leading scorer for Fairview with 12.
"We have a great group of seniors leading us that have been there," Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. "We also have some juniors behind them that have some experience too and they had a calm about them that I think settles everyone down."
Manhattan Christian will face Broadus on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m
Manhattan Christian 55, Fairview 36
Fairfiew 10 9 10 7 - 36
Christian 15 17 14 9 - 55
FAIRVIEW - Landen Thompson 0 0-0 0, Bridger Free 0 0-0 0, Wyat McPherson 0 0-0 0, Deacon Gackle 0 0-0 0, Tyler Loan 1 2-4 5, Kanyon Taylor 3 2-2 9, Hunter Sharbono 4 3-4 12, Dylan Lorenez 0 0-0 0, Jeff tjelde 4 0-0 8, Jace Vitt 1 0-0 2, Trent Karst 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-10 36.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (25-0) - Jackson Leep 2 1-1 6, Seth Amunrud 8 5-5 23, Sam Carlson 1 1-1 3, Logan Leep 2 3-6 8, Tebarek Hill 0 0-0 0, Mason Venema 1 0-0 2, Josiah Oswell 0 0-0 0, Brody Ayers 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 3 0-0 6, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 2 3-4 7. Totals: 19 13-18 55.
3-point goals: Fair 3 (Loan 1, Taylor 1, Sharbono 1), MC 4 (Amunrud 2, J. Leep 1, L. Leep 1).