Basketball Net

After being limited just six points in a league loss to Ennis last month, Ava Bellach tripled her output Saturday in the rematch. The senior forward tallied a game-high 23 points in leading Manhattan Christian to a 20-point victory.

Bellach, who is the team’s leading scorer, connected on three 3’s and was 5 of 6 from the free throw line as the Eagles rallied from a four-point first quarter deficit to post a 67-47 District 12C victory.

