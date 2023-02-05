After being limited just six points in a league loss to Ennis last month, Ava Bellach tripled her output Saturday in the rematch. The senior forward tallied a game-high 23 points in leading Manhattan Christian to a 20-point victory.
Bellach, who is the team’s leading scorer, connected on three 3’s and was 5 of 6 from the free throw line as the Eagles rallied from a four-point first quarter deficit to post a 67-47 District 12C victory.
“We were able to do some nice things offensively and improved on our toughness and efficiency which has been a focus,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “Unfortunately for Ennis their lead guard and fresh-man Marissa Snyder went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Despite that, I thought Ennis battled hard and I was proud of our girls for keeping focus and working to get the win while improving on some things we've been focusing on.”
Ennis (10-5, 8-4 District 12C) had taken a 15-11 lead into the second quarter, but was outscored 17-6 in the frame. Christian broke the game open in the third after outscoring the Mustangs 25-9.
Four Eagles reached double figures with Miranda Wyatt recording a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Aamot finished with 13 points, while Bella Triemstra had 12.
The Eagles (15-2, 8-2 District 12C) also defeated Sheridan in a confer-ence game Friday, 58-17, after taking a 51-9 halftime lead. Ava Bellach and Triemstra each scored 15 points, and Bellach grabbed nine boards.
Christian wraps up the regular season Thursday hosting Whitehall. The Eagles host the district tournament Feb. 16-18.
“One more week of prep and everyone starts 0-0,” said coach Bellach. “I feel like this team has potential to make a deep run but also will be challenged in each and every step of the way.”
Manhattan Christian 58, Sheridan 17
Christian 27 24 3 4 - 58
Sheridan 6 3 1 7 - 17
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (14-2) - Sam Veltkamp 2 0-0 4, Hadley Bradford 1 0-0 2, Brook Leep 0 0-2 0, Aubrey Hofman 1 2-2 4, Bella Triemstra 6 3-4 15, Katelyn Van Kirk 4 0-0 8, Ava Bellach 6 1-2 15, Grace Aamot 1 0-0 2, Miranda Wyatt 3 0-0 6, Karissa Van Kirk 1 0-0 2, Eliza Kimm 0 0-0 0, Addie Venema 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-10 58.